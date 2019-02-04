It’s been a rough few weeks and months for Cork GAA.

Just to refresh your memory, a rough timeline starting late last year would include but not be limited to the following events.

The departure of Eamon Ryan as a Cork senior football selector; the revelation in the Irish Examiner of the size of the Páirc Uí Chaoimh debt; the departure of Ciaran O’Sullivan as a Cork football selector; the departure of Gary Keegan as an adviser to the Cork hurling squad; the departure of the entire U20 football management; an injunction taken out by now-departed senior administrator Diarmuid O’Donovan; and finally, the spectre of club levies to pay off the Páirc Uí Chaoimh debt being acknowledged by GAA director-general Tom Ryan just last week, when he also said the final figure for said debt will be “significantly more than envisaged”.