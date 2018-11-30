© Irish Examiner Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered
in Ireland: 523712.
Not a member yet? Register here
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
This EA Sports x Adidas Manchester United fourth kit has really divided the fans
Olivier Giroud bags brace as Chelsea cruise past PAOK Salonika
Scott Sinclair nets winner as Celtic boost their Europa League hopes
Young Arsenal side coast to Europa League victory over Vorskla in Kiev
More by this author
Each to their own — Test was anything but meaningless friendly
There's an arrogance about the All Blacks that is well-earned
How TV is borrowing from the sporting playbook
Lifestyle
As Nick Knowles struggles with #Knickergate, is 2018 the year of knickers?
Learning Points: Parents separating need not tear a family asunder
Nude times, high jinks and great music with Jools Holland and Marc Almond
Question of Taste: Cork actor Ciarán Bermingham
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job