A Cup final five minutes for the ages in 1979

Liam Brady, wearing a Manchester United shirt, leads the Arsenal celebrations after the 3-2 victory in the 1979 FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium on May 12, 1979 with back row, from left: David Price, Pat Jennings, Willie Young, Alan Sunderland and David O’ Leary, and front: Pat Rice and Sammy Nelson with cup and Brian Talbot. Picture: Allsport/Getty
Forty years on, they still talk about those five minutes.
As Manchester City and Watford prepare to contest the 2019 FA Cup final, memories of the sensational climax to the 1979 edition remain imperishable for all who were there — nearly 100,000 at the old Wembley — and the millions more who tuned in on television for what, in those far-off days, was still the biggest and most glamorous set-piece event in the English football calendar.
