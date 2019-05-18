A Cup final five minutes for the ages in 1979

A Cup final five minutes for the ages

Forty years on, they still talk about those five minutes.

As Manchester City and Watford prepare to contest the 2019 FA Cup final, memories of the sensational climax to the 1979 edition remain imperishable for all who were there — nearly 100,000 at the old Wembley — and the millions more who tuned in on television for what, in those far-off days, was still the biggest and most glamorous set-piece event in the English football calendar.