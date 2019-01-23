For the second season in a row, the prospect of a first-ever Heineken Champions Cup final between Munster and Leinster remains a live prospect with the provinces on opposite sides of the quarter- and semi-final draws, writes Donal Lenihan

Racing’s semi-final defeat of Munster in Bordeaux last April prevented a logistical nightmare for tournament organisers EPCR from a travel and accommodation perspective, given the massive audience of Irish support that final would have attracted. Finding a route to get to Bilbao and locating a bed in the city was difficult enough as it was.

At least if both make it all the way to St James’ Park, the atmospheric home of Newcastle United next May, there will be multiple options available to get there from Ireland. A lot of water has to flow under the bridge for that to happen, with a highly-competitive Six Nations ahead for all the provincial players in Joe Schmidt’s squad, not to mention the quality of opposition yet to be negotiated.