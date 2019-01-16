Clonakilty CC book semi-final spot after strong second half against Hamilton HS

Clonakilty CC 1-7 - 0-5 Hamilton HS, Bandon

A strong second-half performance against the wind at Newcestown on Wednesday booked Clonakilty CC’s place in the semi-finals of the Corn Uí Mhuirí.

Leading by 0-4 to 0-3 at half-time, Clon had wasted a number of scoring opportunities in the first half and points on the resumption from Billy Murphy and Fionn Herlihy had Hamilton High School ahead for the first time since early in the game.

However, the Bandon side would not score again and JP Eady’s point restored parity in the 43rd minute.

Eady might had goaled just after that, firing across the face of the target, while the Hammies did have the ball in the net as Clon goalkeeper Cian Ryan’s attempted clearance rebounded off Adam Kenneally and in, but referee Cormac Dineen had called play back for a free in, deeming advantage to have ended when Ryan took possession.

Things got worse for Hamilton after that as they lost midfielder Kenneally to a second yellow card and Brian White’s free put Clon back in front before Dan Peet rounded off a good move to open up a two-point lead.

While Hamilton pressed, they couldn’t find the goal needed to overhaul their opponents and Ciarán O’Neill made the game safe for Clon with as he netted in injury time.

Clonakilty will now face St Brendan’s College of Killarney in the last four.

Scorers for Clonakilty CC: C O’Neill 1-0, B White, JP Eady 0-2 each, R O’Donovan, O Bancroft, D Peet 0-1 each.

Scorers for Hamilton HS: F Herlihy 0-4 (three frees), B Murphy 0-1.

CLONAKILTY CC: C Ryan (Ballinascarthy); B Deasy (Kilmeen), K Lawton (Ibane Gaels), D Peet (Clonakilty); D O’Connor (Sam Maguires), J Wycherley (Ibane Gaels), C O’Neill (Ballinascarthy); C Nyhan (Ballinascarthy), C O’Donoghue (Clonakilty); C Hayes (Clonakilty), B White (Clonakilty), O Bancroft (Clonakilty); R O’Donovan (Ibane Gaels), JP Eady (Carbery Rangers), P Cullinane (Ballinascarthy).

Subs: C Cullinane (Ballinsacarthy) for P Cullinane (42), T O’Connell (Clonakilty) for O’Donovan (48), S Walsh (Ibane Gaels) for White (60, injured).

HAMILTON HS: D Curtin (Ahán Gaels); C Barry (Sam Maguires), T Twohig (Bandon), D Muckian (Valley Rovers); E Collins (Newcestown), S Barry (Valley Rovers), H Lillis (Bandon); A Kenneally (Valley Rovers), C McCarthy (St Oliver Plunkett’s); N Lawton (Valley Rovers), D O’Shea (Valley Rovers), A Walsh Murphy (Valley Rovers); B Murphy (Sam Maguires), B Donegan (Bandon), F Herlihy (Sam Maguires).

Subs: S Sexton (Kilbrittain) for Lawton (half-time), E McSweeney (Bandon) for Walsh Murphy (52).

Referee: C Dineen (Douglas).