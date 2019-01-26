CBC make first Harty Cup final in over 100 years with impressive win over Thurles

CBC Cork 2-12 - 0-13 Thurles CBS

Christian Brothers College qualified for their first Dr Harty Cup final in 101 years when they got the better of Thurles CBS in heavy conditions at Kilfinane this afternoon.

The Cork school returned to the competition in 2015, and last year they progressed to the semi-final but were narrowly defeated by eventual winners Ardscoil Rís. This time there was no denying the city side as they grinded out a five-point victory to qualify for an all-Cork final against Midleton CBS.

Thurles CBS asked serious questions of CBC, the teams were level 2-6 to 0-12 with the final quarter left to play. However, CBC finished in style, outscoring their opponents six points to one in that closing period.

CBC had a great start with Jack Cahalane racing through and finding the net after just three minutes. Free-taker Devon Ryan ensured Thurles CBS – playing with the wind – came back strong. The centre-forward put them 0-6 to 1-1 ahead.

At half-time, the gap remained at two points (1-4 to 0-9). Shane Barrett and Padraig Power among the scorers for CBC, while Paddy Creedon and Keith Ryan found the target for the Tipperary school. However, they had hit seven wides to CBC’s one and that would prove costly.

CBC’s second goal arrived five minutes after the resumption, another great solo effort – this time by captain Barrett (2-4 to 0-10). The scores were tied twice more, CBC pulled away in impressive fashion to seal their place in the final. They were also relieved in those closing stages to see Kieran Moloney hit the woodwork and from the rebound Eoin Purcell’s shot was saved by goalkeeper Cian Long.

CBC will face Midleton CBS in the final after the esat Cork school defeated De La Salle of Waterford 1-11 ot 0-12 in the other semi-final.

Dr. Harty Cup Under 19 A Hurling Final Fixture Details Saturday February 16th CBS Midleton v Christian Brothers College, Cork Venue and Time TBC— Munster P.P.S. (@Munsterpps) January 26, 2019

Scorers for CBC: P Power (0-8, 0-7 frees), S Barrett (1-2), J Cahalane (1-0), D Hanlon (0-2).

Scorers for Thurles CBS: D Ryan (0-9, 0-8 frees), L Cashin (0-2), P Creedon and K Ryan (0-1 each).

CBC: C Long (Glen Rovers); C Murphy (Sarsfields), D Barry (Sarsfields), P Hennessy (Mallow); G Mulcahy (Glen Rovers), I Daly (Lismore), C O’Donovan (Douglas); D Hanlon (Blarney), K Finn (Midleton); S Barrett (Blarney, Capt), N Hartnett (Douglas), P Power (Blarney); O McCarthy (Inniscarra), P McBarron (Carrigaline), J Cahalane (St Finbarr’s).

Subs: J O’Kelly (St Finbarr’s) for P McBarron (40), C Daly (Lismore) for C O’Donovan (49), J Scally (Bishopstown) for J O’Kelly (62).

Thurles CBS: K Bracken (Thurles Sarsfields); P Melbourne (Moycarkey Borris), J Kirwan (Moycarkey Borris), J Hickey (Emeralds, Urlingford); E Morris (Holycross Ballycahill), K Hayes (Moycarkey Borris, Capt), J Ryan (Holycross Ballycahill); M Hackett (Moycarkey Borris), K Moloney (Thurles Sarsfields); K Ryan (Uperchurch Drombane), D Ryan (Knockavilla Kickhams), E Purcell (Thurles Sarsfields); P Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields), D Flood (Moycarkey Borris), L Cashin (Roscrea).

Subs: J Leamy (Golden) for D Flood (45), E Ryan (Holycross Ballycahill) for L Cashin (53), J Synott (Roscrea) for P Melbourne (55), J Taylor (Moyne Templetuohy) for P Creedon (57).

Referee: Mike Sexton (Limerick).