Adam Idah ready for Premier League after securing new deal at Norwich

Ireland Under-21 striker Adam Idah has signed a new deal at Norwich City, keeping him a the Premier League newcomers until 2023.

The former College Corinthians player scored 13 goals playing for the Canaries U18 and U23 sides last season.

Ida has been promoted by boss Daniel Farke to the first-team squad for Norwich’s first year back in the Premier League since 2016.

Idah scored twice for Stephen Kenny’s Ireland U21 season in Toulon earlier this month, as the Boys in Green reached the tournament semi-finals.

“After Toulon, I got given the news that I would be training with the first-team,” the Corkman told the club website.

“I was told it would be for the first few days but the other day, I was told it would be permanently.

“I’ve definitely had to pinch myself at points. A week ago, when I was at home and packing my bags to come here, it didn’t seem real.

“Coming into the changing room a couple of days ago was surreal, but I’m very happy to be back now.”

Norwich returned to pre-season training on Monday.

“It’s been tough, I won’t lie,” he said. “But I think I’m slowly getting used to things now as it’s already been three days.

“Wednesday was my first day on the pitch and it was tough but I’ve been enjoying it.”

Idah will wear the number 35 shirt. “I’ve loved every minute here so I’m delighted. My form last season was great and I’ve worked very hard to get to where I am now.”