Young people worst affected by Covid lay-offs, government analysis shows

The economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has found younger workers have been worst affected by job losses and temporary layoffs.

That is one of the findings of research being published by government economists today.

Researchers at the Irish Government Economic and Evaluation Service have been working on a sector-by sector breakdown of those laid off since the pandemic hit Europe.

Workers in accommodation and food services are the biggest group unemployed, with 127,000 out of work.

Laid-off retail, wholesale and garage staff represent just over 15% at 89,000.

There are also 78,000 builders out of work, along with 45,000 in admin and support roles.

In Dublin, 160,000 people have lost their jobs, a third of the national total.

A further 10% are in Cork, or 60,000.

Most of those who looked for the pandemic unemployment payment early on in the outbreak were women -- but in recent weeks more men have suffered job losses as building sites shut down.

Younger workers have been more likely to lose their jobs -- and there's a pronounced spike in layoffs of staff in their early 20s, particularly those working as waiters, bartenders, and shop assistants.

An analysis by the Irish Examiner shows the latest returns will likely reveal that the exchequer deficit of over €3.1bn in April last year will likely have ballooned to as much as €6bn.

UCC economist Seamus Coffey said the new business supports announced over the weekend will increase the expenditure bill.