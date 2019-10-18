News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Young people changing Ireland's relationship with alcohol says community group

Young people changing Ireland's relationship with alcohol says community group
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, October 18, 2019 - 07:17 AM

Young people are calling time on Ireland's problematic relationship with alcohol.

Today marks the first anniversary of the Public Health Alcohol Act, and a group are delivering a message to "Enact the Act."

The Irish Community Action on Alcohol Network is marking the anniversary through short films, debates, and poetry in Dublin today.

23-year-old youth worker Aaron Fallon from Ballymun is chairing today's event.

He said the participation of young people is essential in changing Ireland's relationship with alcohol.

"Over the last few years, youth participation has grown immensely in a lot of different fields," he said.

"We've seen through different kinds of referendums or political debates that young people are becoming more heard and their voices are becoming more recognisable.

"Young people see it and they see the effects that alcohol has and they want to kind of brighten those effects and have the positive aspects of it, not the negative."

READ MORE

Colleges to receive €14.25m to expand options for students

More on this topic

Alcohol a factor in more than half of fatal firesAlcohol a factor in more than half of fatal fires

Carlsberg unveils paper beer bottleCarlsberg unveils paper beer bottle

Alcohol consumption: Zero-tolerance not enough when it comes to airline safetyAlcohol consumption: Zero-tolerance not enough when it comes to airline safety

Cork bartender hopes foraged ingredients can see her crowned world’s best cocktail makerCork bartender hopes foraged ingredients can see her crowned world’s best cocktail maker


TOPIC: Alcohol

More in this Section

Barrister likens case to a 'Netflix movie' after man denies accident claim is a 'massive fraud'Barrister likens case to a 'Netflix movie' after man denies accident claim is a 'massive fraud'

DUP accuses Boris Johnson of losing his nerveDUP accuses Boris Johnson of losing his nerve

Agriculture Department staff suffered 'abusive and intimidating behaviour' from protestersAgriculture Department staff suffered 'abusive and intimidating behaviour' from protesters

Student appeared 'upset and in a state of shock', nurse tells rape trial Student appeared 'upset and in a state of shock', nurse tells rape trial


Lifestyle

Leopard print midi dresses and sequins swirled beneath glossy goddess hair and golden headbands as the great and the good of Cork gathered for ieStyle Live.Leopard print and sequins to the fore at inaugural #IEStyleLive event

You have a long half-term break ahead of you all, and there’s only so much screen time anyone in the family can handle. Everyone is going to need a book-break at some point or another.We reviewed some of the best new books to keep kids entertained over half-term

Sexual politics, snideput-downs and family rivalries are fuelling the trouble brewing in a small Midlands town.Charlie Murphy and Pat Shortt star in new Irish film 'Dark lies the Island'

Robert Hume tells of the eccentric MP for Athboy, Co. Meath – born 300 years ago this month – who thought he was a teapot, and was afraid his spout might break off.A strange brew of a man: The MP for Meath who believed he was a teapot

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »