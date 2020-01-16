Young man fatally stabbed in Cork city

Additional reporting by Eoin English

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a young man was fatally stabbed in Cork city tonight.

The man believed to be in his late teens or early 20s suffered what is understood to have been a stab wound to the neck during an incident on the Bandon Road, on the south side of the city.

There are reports that the injured victim staggered along the road before collapsing outside the chipper.

The alarm was raised shortly before 9.30pm and three ambulances rushed to the scene.

The man received medical attention at the scene and was rushed in a critical condition to Cork University Hospital.

Medical staff at the hospital continued resuscitation efforts but the man was pronounced dead at short time later.

A number of areas on Bandon Road have been sealed off by Gardaí, including a house.

A garda spokesman confirmed they had sealed off the road following the incident and it would remain closed as forensic experts examined the scene.