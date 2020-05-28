News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Young girl rescued after lilo swept out over 1km into Shannon Estuary

Young girl rescued after lilo swept out over 1km into Shannon Estuary
Thursday, May 28, 2020 - 05:30 PM

A young child has been airlifted to hospital after being rescued from a lilo that had drifted into the Shannon Estuary this afternoon.

It’s understood that the girl had been enjoying a visit with her family to a beach near Littor in North Kerry when the incident occurred.

It’s believed the lilo on which the girl had been playing drifted away from the shore.

Watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry received a report of a child adrift on a lilo close to Littor Beach on the southern shore of the estuary and drifting towards the mouth of the waterway.

The Shannon based Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, was tasked to the incident after the alarm was raised at around 2.45pm.

Rescue 115 had just taken off from Shannon Airport for a training exercise when the crew was diverted to the incident.

The helicopter reached the scene less than 10 minutes later and quickly located the child.

It’s understood however that the lilo had drifted over a kilometre offshore from Littor Beach before the helicopter arrived at the scene.

The Kilrush RNLI lifeboat, based in Co Clare on the other side of the estuary, was also requested to respond to the scene.

Rescue 115’s winchman/paramedic was lowered from the aircraft into the water and remained with the girl until the lifeboat arrived.

The youngster was then taken on board the lifeboat while the helicopter repositioned and landed at a beach near Beale.

The volunteer lifeboat crew brought the girl ashore and handed her over to the helicopter crew.

The child was later airlifted, accompanied by family members, to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee for further treatment.

It’s not thought the child’s condition is serious.

READ MORE

Call for people to be safe around rivers and canals as temperatures set to rise

More on this topic

Safety warnings after three young swimmers rescued off Cork coastSafety warnings after three young swimmers rescued off Cork coast

Call for people to be safe around rivers and canals as temperatures set to riseCall for people to be safe around rivers and canals as temperatures set to rise

Council wants database of defibrillator locationsCouncil wants database of defibrillator locations

Tragic drowning of children - Importance of water safetyTragic drowning of children - Importance of water safety


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Water safety

More in this Section

Irish Council for Civil Liberties calls for safeguards in mandatory location forms Irish Council for Civil Liberties calls for safeguards in mandatory location forms

Covid-19 loan deferrals application deadline approachingCovid-19 loan deferrals application deadline approaching

Gardaí arrest suspected four man South American hit squad in OffalyGardaí arrest suspected four man South American hit squad in Offaly

10,000 Leaving Cert students yet to sign up for calculated grades10,000 Leaving Cert students yet to sign up for calculated grades


Lifestyle

Some days you’ve got to make your own sunshine, writes Annmarie O'ConnorTrend of the Week: Escape from lockdown loungewear with these creative closet options

Children’s author Sarah Webb didn’t want sixth class pupils to miss out on their graduation, so to mark their end of year she organised a series of inspirational videos delivered by well-known Irish people, says Helen O’CallaghanIrish celebrities help students say goodbye to primary school

We are all slowing our pace and appreciating the wonders around us, says Peter DowdallMagical maple holds us spellbound

Sustainable gardening tips and a fascinating documentary are among the offerings on your TV todayThursday TV Highlights: A Prime Time look at how schools will cope in the Covid-19 era

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

  • 7
  • 23
  • 30
  • 38
  • 46
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »