NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Young drivers struggling because of new legislation, says councillor

Wednesday, February 06, 2019 - 08:19 AM
By Digital Desk staff

There are calls for learner drivers to be allowed to drive unaccompanied again.

The wait time for a driving test in areas such as Cork is anything up to 28 weeks.

The Government brought in stricter rules around learner drivers driving alone just two months ago.

Cork County Councillor Melissa Mullane said young people are struggling to get to work and college as a result.

She said: "Minister Ross seems to think we all live in Dublin, but it's very different living in Dublin than what it is in rural Cork.

"In rural Cork, we don't have the same kind of infrastructure that they have in Dublin; we don't have the same public services.

"There is little or no buses and trains in a lot of the areas in rural Cork so young people going to college or going to work, particularly apprentices, are finding it very difficult to get to work because of the new regulations."


Related Articles

Less than half passed their driving test in 2018, figures show

Shane Ross to propose new speeding penalties to Cabinet

Head west for the best chance in driving test

RSA planning crackdown as thousands 'use loophole to avoid full driving test'

More in this Section

Hiqa report finds fire safety risks not addressed at Cork nursing home

Accused knew of disused tank where alleged love rival's body was found, trial hears

Single people make up majority of those seeking housing in East Cork

Two men arrested in connection with Wexford post office armed robbery


Lifestyle

Fit Men Cook: Kevin Curry's healthy eating plan definitely not just for men

As snugs make a comeback, we tour Cork's favourite pub corners

GameTech: Spaceport Hope just what the docker ordered

Crisis and comeback: The shenanigans that saved the Cork Film Festival

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 02, 2019

    • 3
    • 5
    • 16
    • 30
    • 46
    • 47
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »