'You broke the construction industry': Varadkar hits back at Martin over housing criticism

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 02, 2019 - 01:15 PM

Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin have clashed in the Dáil in a row over housing.

The Fianna Fáil leader raised reports that the government's fast track planning system came about because of developer pressure.

Deputy Martin said the government has failed in eight years to deal with a shortfall in construction.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar hit back, saying the housing crisis was caused by Fianna Fáil.

"You broke the banks, you broke the construction industry, you broke the public policy as well," said Mr Varadkar.

"Your record when it comes to housing - it's ghost estates, it's Priory Hall, it's mica, it's pyrite.

"It's hundreds of thousands of people in negative equity, hundreds of thousands of people in mortgage arrears and hundreds of thousands of construction workers forced to emigrate."

