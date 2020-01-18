Yellow weather warning as low temperatures hit -4C in Galway

A status yellow low temperature warning is in place across Leinster and Connacht until 11am this morning.

Met Eireann has confirmed temperatures have dropped as low as -4C in Athenry in Co Galway.

5 a.m. temperature observations show temperatures have dropped to -4 at Athenry. pic.twitter.com/4ehyWNAV6P— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 18, 2020

A spokesperson for the Ireland Weather Channel said the cold weather will stay for the next couple of days.

Later today in Leinster, it will be predominantly fine with a gentle and variable wind. Temperatures will remain close to the January average.

Meanwhile in the west, after the cold spell passes, it is going to be dry with decent spells of sunshine, hazy at times, and a little cloud.