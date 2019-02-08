Writer had ‘no agenda’ with her card to Juncker

The woman who sent a card to European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said she was surprised to see the response to her gesture.

Hailey Kierse, from Co Clare, sent the European Commission president a card to thank him for his support for Ireland in the Brexit negotiations.

The woman said it was not a political move, just one of gratitude from “one family in Ireland”.

She said she was inspired by Mr Juncker “standing up for Ireland” during the Brexit negotiations after Mr Juncker told the European Parliament that “Ireland’s borders are Europe’s borders”.

According to the card, she wanted to jump for joy, punch the air and kiss Mr Juncker when she heard that statement.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Liveline, Hayley said she was delighted that the message has resonated with people.

A picture of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Mr Juncker reading the card emerged on Wednesday.

The card, which had the words “Thank You from Ireland” printed on the front, captured imaginations when produced at a press briefing, with many incorrectly assuming it was from the Taoiseach.

However, Mr Juncker clarified that it was sent by an Irish citizen.

It was signed by Hailey, her husband Dave and their two dogs, Scooby and Little Boo.

The card said: “I will be honest. I never really understood the importance of the EU. It was something we learned about in school, a part of history, more than part of today.

"But your 5 words, ‘Ireland’s borders are Europe’s borders’ made me want to jump for joy, punch my hands into the air, and kiss you.”

It included the following passage that struck a chord with many:

For the first time ever — Ireland is stronger than Britain. That strength comes not from guns or bombs. It comes from your words, and that of your colleagues.

Hailey said she had “absolutely no agenda” in sending the card.

She did not expect Mr Juncker to ever see it, let alone respond publicly to it.

“Anybody who knows me knows I’m big on thank-you cards,” she said.

“If my niece gets an A, she gets a card in the post. I happened to make it giant, only because I am that sort of person.”

The Irishwoman who sent a green thank you card to European Commission President @JunckerEU says she's been shocked by the online response to the gesture. | https://t.co/E8oCTS90Xd pic.twitter.com/beSg0i6lwm— RTÉ News (@rtenews) February 7, 2019

Hayley insists that she is not a politically-minded person but is worried about the impact of Brexit on Ireland.

Seeing the support of European neighbours motivated her to send the card.

She said: “Ireland does need to be proud of the support the EU has given. In my lifetime, it is nice that this little island of Ireland is now mighty.

"We are strong and we are able to stand up to people to whom we weren’t able to stand up to before.”