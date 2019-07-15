World's first dedicated plastic waste to wax factory opens in Laois

The world's first dedicated plastic waste to wax factory has opened in Co Laois.

The €12m investment will see plastic that would usually end up in landfill be turned into an eco-friendly wax.

The wax is then used to make products such as lipstick, candles, crayons and even chewing gum.

Chief Executive of Trifol Daire Gilmore said innovative facilities like this are what is needed to tackle climate change.

"Well, Ireland only has four landfill sites remaining. And there is clearly a desire and a requirement to stop using landfill as a solution to our waste," said Mr Gilmore.

"Our waste was being exported in the past to Asian countries, who have now shut down the door on receiving our waste.

"So it's up to us, now, to find solutions for our own waste."