World premieres to feature in Everyman’s new line-up

New work from local and visiting companies, prestige touring productions, live music, comedy nights and world premieres will all be included in the new season at Cork’s Everyman Theatre. Picture: Darragh Kane

Details of the Cork theatre’s upcoming shows were announced last night and include three performances of the Olivier Award-winning Marie Jones’ comedy, Fly me to the Moon, starting on February 11.

The venue will host two world premieres: Callback Theatre’s new play, Sonia, chronicles the stellar career of athlete Sonia O’Sullivan and Evening Train is a musical based on the songs and story of Mick Flannery’s much-loved album of the same name. That has been adapted by Flannery and acclaimed writer Ursula Rani Sarma.

There’s a very diverse feel to the line-up and includes award-winning stand-up comedian Christiane O’Mahony’s who brings Seahorse. There is also Clare Monnelly’s Charlie’s a Clepto which was nominated for Best New Play and Best Actress at the Irish Times Theatre Awards. The Everyman will also host Druid’s production of Sonya Kelly’s Furniture, a comedy which was the hit of the Galway International Arts Festival.

Fans of historical drama will want to check out new plays inspired by some of Cork’s most famous figures.

In The Big Fellow, writer Declan Gorman takes an imaginative journey based on Frank O’Connor’s biography of Michael Collins; and the Irish National Opera will visit the Everyman with its stunning production of Gluck’s Orfeo ed Euridice, accompanied by the Irish Baroque Orchestra.

Meanwhile, the music programme hops from swing classics to West End mega hits with The Story of Swing and Leading Ladies.

Karen Underwood takes on the Aretha Franklin Songbook and the ever-popular Sunday Songbook will celebrate both Judy Garland and Vera Lynn.

For comedy fans, there are plenty of top-drawer acts to choose from including Des Bishop, Chris Kent, The 2 Johnnies and Bernard Casey.

The Everyman’s summer production this year will transport you to the sticky heat of a 1980s New York summer and the laugh a minute lines of the genius comic writing of Neil Simon with The Odd Couple. Following on from its success last year the stage adaptation of Louise O’Neill’s Asking for It will return for a limited run.

The theatre’s artistic director, Julie Kelleher, said she is particularly proud that The Everyman is partnering with Cork Midsummer Festival and Rosa Productions in June to bring the world premiere of Evening Train. Everyman executive director Seán Kelly said he is delighted that audience numbers continue to grow at The Everyman which is testament to the innovative and exciting programme.

Tickets for all shows are on sale from everymancork.com or at the box office on 021 4501 672.