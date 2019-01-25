Woman seeks injunction to prevent dead partner's family from removing her from 100-acre estate

A woman whose partner of 25 years died this week has brought High Court proceedings over concerns his family may remove her from the home the couple shared.

The court heard the woman had been in a committed and loving relationship with the businessman who was in his 80s when he died following a long illness.

She met the man when he was a widower in the 1990s.

In 2009, she claims she moved into the man's house, a country house surrounded by 100 acres of land in the North West of the country.

She said that in 25 years together she has never been accepted or welcomed by the man's family. His illness she said heightened the resentment towards her.

She claims that her partner, for whom she acted as his primary carer, was admitted to hospital last November.

She claimed that when visiting him in late December a member of the man's family confronted her and was aggressive towards her. She said she was accused of "not being part of the family", and "not being in a relationship" with him.

She has further claimed that despite being named as the man's next of kin steps, including negotiations with his family, had to take place so she could see him in hospital.

Shortly after the man's death another member of his extended family, she claimed, threatened her to have her "stuff out of the house by the morning".

She said she currently does not feel safe in the property because of the alleged threat and the fact that she believes that one of the man's family has a set of keys to the property.

In her action, the woman seeks various orders including injunctions against the executor of her partner's estate allowing her to secure the property, and restraining any person claiming an interest in the estate from trespassing on the property.

She also seeks injunctions preventing any person claiming an interest in the estate disposing with or damaging her property or interfering with her occupation of the house.

The court heard the woman simply wants to have her partner waked at his home, and seeks various temporary orders in order to preserve the "status quo."

The Gardaí are aware of the situation, the court heard.

They came before Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds, on an ex parte basis this afternoon. The judge raised concerns that the action might pour more oil on an already inflamed situation.

During the proceedings, the judge also expressed her concerns that an application of this nature was before the court so soon after the death of the man.

The judge urged that other avenues be explored to remedy the situation and said that a fresh application for the orders sought could be made to the High Court if the need arises.