News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Witness appeal on burglary which left woman locked in room 'for considerable amount of time'

Witness appeal on burglary which left woman locked in room 'for considerable amount of time'
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, January 11, 2020 - 07:38 AM

An investigation is underway after a woman was held captive in her Portmarnock home in Dublin.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the false imprisonment on Thursday.

The burglary and false imprisonment happened at a house in the Strand Road area of Portmarnock on Thursday when five masked men burst in.

They locked the woman, who was inside the home, into a room as they searched through the house.

After they left, she remained locked in the room for a long time until a relative later found her. She was not injured.

Gardaí said in a statement that during the incident "five masked individuals entered the property and locked an occupant into a room as they searched throughout the house.

"After the five individuals left, the occupant remained locked into this room for a considerable amount of time until later discovered by a relative."

READ MORE

Clare Gardaí appeal for witnesses to crash that lead to elderly woman's death

Gardaí, in particular, are asking any road users who were on the Coast Road between Baldoyle and Portmarnock between half 6pm and 8pm on Thursday night to come forward.

They can contact Malahide Garda Station or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.


burglaryPortmarnock

More in this Section

Larry Gogan to be laid to rest this morningLarry Gogan to be laid to rest this morning

GRA president calls for body cameras on guards as over 160 miss work due to assaultsGRA president calls for body cameras on guards as over 160 miss work due to assaults

Explained: So, what is in the new Stormont deal?Explained: So, what is in the new Stormont deal?

Simon Coveney recalls how Lyra McKee murder sparked talksSimon Coveney recalls how Lyra McKee murder sparked talks


Lifestyle

Let’s face it, we’re never going to reattain that golden era when apples and cookies were snacks and nothing more.Loading the top tech gadgets for 2020...

The new year is a great time for turning over a new leaf and planning a new look for your garden.Redesigning your garden? Here are some tips and tricks

Child behaviour expert Lorraine Thomas explains how parents can overcome their own fears and become more confident.Ask an expert: How can I stop worrying so much when my children are outdoors?

Hair stylist Zoe Irwin swears by these rules for keeping your hair in good condition.Six healthy hair commandments everyone should follow

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 31
  • 42
  • 44
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »