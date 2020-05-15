What will happen as the country moves into phase one of roadmap?

What changes will happen on Monday, as the country moves into phase one of the roadmap for easing Covid-19 restrictions?

The plan, which sets out five stages for unlocking restrictions at three-week intervals, was originally published on May 1.

People are still being urged to stay at home, with the following exceptions:

– To meet friends or family within 5km, in groups of no more than four, and providing there is no physical contact.

– You can go to your workplace if it is open and you cannot work from home.

– To shop for items you need.

– To exercise within 5km.

– For medical reasons or to care for others.

From the 18th of May the Government of Ireland plans to begin the reopening of the country on a carefully managed, phased basis. Click here for an overview of what will happen in each phase. For details go to https://t.co/xmBIsPrLqj #InThisTogether #Covid19Ireland pic.twitter.com/QfkLZb0AcR — MerrionStreet.ie #StayAtHome (@merrionstreet) May 3, 2020

Face coverings will also be encouraged to be worn, but are not mandatory.

– The use of face coverings on busy public transport or in enclosed indoor public areas, such as shops.

– Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the wearing of face coverings is advisory and is not a legal requirement.

– The Government will issue information on how to make and wear face coverings.

– Health Minister Simon Harris said it is not recommended that children aged under 13 should wear face coverings.

Here’s how to properly wear and remove a face covering. Please share! It’s important if you do this you do it right. It is not mandatory- just another helpful thing you can do. Not recommended for under 13 year olds #Covid19 pic.twitter.com/bV9096Z9mL — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) May 15, 2020

– Outdoor public amenities and tourism sites, such as car parks, beaches and mountain walks can reopen.

– Outdoor public sports amenities, like playing pitches, tennis courts and golf courses can reopen.

– School and college buildings can reopen for teachers and lecturers to facilitate remote learning.

The following retailers can reopen:

– Hardware stores, builders’ merchants and stores that provide supplies and tools essential for gardening, farming and agriculture. (PA Graphics)

– Hardware stores with small homeware sections will reopen, but homeware stores will not.

– Opticians, optometrists and outlets providing hearing test services and selling hearing aids and appliances.

– Retailers involved in the sale of, supply and repair of motor vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles and related facilities.

– Shops selling office products and services.

– Shops selling electrical and IT goods, and phone sales, repair and maintenance services for the home.