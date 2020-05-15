News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
CORONAVIRUS

What will happen as the country moves into phase one of roadmap?

By Press Association
Friday, May 15, 2020 - 08:10 PM

What changes will happen on Monday, as the country moves into phase one of the roadmap for easing Covid-19 restrictions?

The plan, which sets out five stages for unlocking restrictions at three-week intervals, was originally published on May 1.

Video: How to make your own face mask in 10 minutes

People are still being urged to stay at home, with the following exceptions:

– To meet friends or family within 5km, in groups of no more than four, and providing there is no physical contact.

– You can go to your workplace if it is open and you cannot work from home.

– To shop for items you need.

– To exercise within 5km.

– For medical reasons or to care for others.

Face coverings will also be encouraged to be worn, but are not mandatory.

–  The use of face coverings on busy public transport or in enclosed indoor public areas, such as shops.

– Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the wearing of face coverings is advisory and is not a legal requirement.

Face coverings 'are not magic shields,' says Dr Holohan

– The Government will issue information on how to make and wear face coverings.

– Health Minister Simon Harris said it is not recommended that children aged under 13 should wear face coverings.

– Outdoor public amenities and tourism sites, such as car parks, beaches and mountain walks can reopen.

– Outdoor public sports amenities, like playing pitches, tennis courts and golf courses can reopen.

Dept issues advice for employees returning to work on Monday

– School and college buildings can reopen for teachers and lecturers to facilitate remote learning.

The following retailers can reopen:

– Hardware stores, builders’ merchants and stores that provide supplies and tools essential for gardening, farming and agriculture.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

– Hardware stores with small homeware sections will reopen, but homeware stores will not.

– Opticians, optometrists and outlets providing hearing test services and selling hearing aids and appliances.

– Retailers involved in the sale of, supply and repair of motor vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles and related facilities.

– Shops selling office products and services.

– Shops selling electrical and IT goods, and phone sales, repair and maintenance services for the home.

Hardware shops with homeware sections can re-open on Monday

