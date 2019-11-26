What the new penalty points overhaul means for motorists

Transport Minister Shane Ross has announced plans to overhaul penalty points and fines for speeding.
Under the new plans, higher fines and penalties will be given out the more a person is caught over the speed limit.
This graduated penalty system was signed off by Cabinet today and is designed to distinguish between those who are caught marginally exceeding the speed limit and those driving excessively over the limits.
Under the proposed penalty system, speeding offences will be:
The penalty on conviction would be a fine of up to €2,000 for any offence except for a third or subsequent offence within a 12-month period.
For a third or subsequent offence within a 12-month period, they will receive a fine of up to €2,000 and/or up to three months in prison. In all cases conviction for this offence will lead to seven penalty points
Mr Ross said that most people will not be impacted by the new fines and increased penalty points being proposed.
Data collected by the gardaí between 2016 and early 2019, reveals that almost 60% of speeding offences were in the 0-10km or 10-20km over bracket and so would not face a higher fixed charge under the proposals.
However, 26.7% who were caught in the 20-30 bracket would receive a higher fixed charge and penalty points.
It is also proposed to introduce an appeals mechanism which would allow the public to question speed limits on particular roads or areas and these queries would be considered by roads authorities.
As part of this, if an individual or group believe that a particular speed limit in some location is not correct (too high or too low), a technical review which takes account of the Speed Limit Guidelines will be undertaken by a competent assessment panel.
David Staunton, a barrister who specialises in road traffic law said a graduated system is more equitable and fair in that it takes into account the level of culpability on the part of the driver.
The proposals are to be welcomed," he told RTÉ's Sean O'Rourke show.