News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Whale spotted at Dublin Port is 'stressed' and will likely die, experts say

Whale spotted at Dublin Port is 'stressed' and will likely die, experts say
Picture: Stella Maris Rowing Club Facebook
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 03, 2019 - 10:43 AM

Experts say a whale spotted blowing water in Dublin Port is confused, stressed and will most likely die.

Teams are trying to figure out what type of whale it is, after it was first noticed by walkers at Sutton Beach on Tuesday.

Since then, it has moved to between boats and ships at the mouth of the Liffey.


Dr Simon Berrow from the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group says it is extremely rare for a whale to be in those waters.

"It looks like an immature, it looks small, about 30-40 foot and it is probably in poor condition," said Dr Berrow.

"It is presumably disorientated and I would say it is probably going to die anyway.

"To enter the port harbour docks area is unusual.

"It will be stressed, it will be disorientated so it might need some help to exit the area.

"But even if it does, it probably will end up stranding and dying."

READ MORE

Storm Lorenzo: 'Extra tropical storm' due to make landfall late this evening

More on this topic

No plans to re-introduce wolves to Ireland after 250 years, minister saysNo plans to re-introduce wolves to Ireland after 250 years, minister says

Two humpback whales return to Kerry after 20 yearsTwo humpback whales return to Kerry after 20 years

Bleeding canker disease hitting beloved ‘conker’ tree hardBleeding canker disease hitting beloved ‘conker’ tree hard

Time is ripe for this berryTime is ripe for this berry


TOPIC: Nature

More in this Section

Storm Lorenzo will be 'a different beast' to OpheliaStorm Lorenzo will be 'a different beast' to Ophelia

Johnson's backstop proposals insulting to Ireland, says FFJohnson's backstop proposals insulting to Ireland, says FF

Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Cork teenGardaí concerned for welfare of missing Cork teen

Breakthrough in pay talks between school secretaries and governmentBreakthrough in pay talks between school secretaries and government


Lifestyle

Now at this point you are thinking this lady lives in la la land and all kids are little jerks from time to time. I am really, really proud of my daughter Joan. I think she is the kindest and one of the most considerate kids I’ve ever known.Mum's the Word: I’m not just bragging about my daughter, I’m just really proud

There’s your ideal shopping, and then there’s the shopping you sometimes have to do. I think it’s important that people don’t beat themselves up. Even the most informed of us and the best-intentioned end up in a supermarket at ten o’clock at night and that’s ok; we’re all busy.Parents for the Planet: The climate strikes give me conflicting sentiments

Fiona Boniwell is an illustrator from London, but is now living in Kinsale where she will be one of the participants in the Co Cork town’s Words By Water literary festival over the weekend. Fiona originally studied fine art, but got into comic illustration when she first collaborated with writer Brendan O’Connell on the graphic novel Death’s New Lease on Life. The duo are currently working on the follow-up, Cerberus’ New Trick.A question of taste: Fiona Boniwell

Girl Band’s new album underlines their reputation as one of the most interesting groups in the Irish music scene, writes Eoghan O’SullivanStructure amidst the chaos: Girl Band solidifies the reputation of one Ireland's most interesting groups

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »