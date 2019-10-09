News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

West Dublin ‘very let down’ by local authority

West Dublin ‘very let down’ by local authority
Daithí Doolan, Sinn Féin councillor: “I am surprised that these individuals were reimbursed by Dublin City Council, it’s completely unacceptable.”
By Cianan Brennan
Wednesday, October 09, 2019 - 10:10 PM

The issue of taxpayers’ money being paid for the ‘protection’ services of known criminals around construction sites by Dublin City Council has been condemned in west Dublin as being “completely unacceptable”.

Dublin City Council was asked by the Irish Examiner what investigations are underway into the issue, and whether council officials were operating rogue, or if they encouraged the protection payments with the approval of higher authority.

The council did not deny that such payments had been made, but did say that it “does not condone the payment of protection money by any of its contractors”.

“No payments were made by the City Council to the individuals concerned,” a spokesperson said. They added that the council had been aware of the “extraordinary level of intimidation and criminal activity” directed at people working on three sites in the Cherry Orchard area before the protection payments commenced, and had “fully appraised” gardaí of the issues.

It’s understood that an internal investigation at Dublin City Council is underway into the issue. The council said that it is now further “arranging for an independent investigation to be carried out into all aspects of its involvement in this matter”.

“I am surprised that these individuals were reimbursed by Dublin City Council, it’s completely unacceptable,” said Daithí Doolan, a Sinn Féin councillor for Ballyfermot-Drimnagh.

“This shouldn’t have happened, a line needs to be put in the sand,” he said.

Only on Monday, the Local Area Plan for Cherry Orchard was agreed which will see 2,500 homes going up in the area. We need to make sure that we’re not held to ransom.

Hazel de Nortúin, a People Before Profit councillor for Ballyfermot-Drimnagh, said the payment of such money to criminals by a local authority made her feel “very let down by those paid to look after our area”.

“We’ve agreed a local area plan, with five major sites set for development,” she said.

“So what kind of message is this to put out there — that this is how you work with Dublin City Council? We need to be showing a different way of life to people, that there’s no need to engage in this kind of thing.”

READ MORE

Varadkar to travel to England for make-or-break Brexit showdown with Johnson

More on this topic

Junior minister knew of 'protection money' paymentsJunior minister knew of 'protection money' payments

Increase in demand for taxi's from passengers travelling to and from Dublin AirportIncrease in demand for taxi's from passengers travelling to and from Dublin Airport


TOPIC: Dublin

More in this Section

Kerry greenway hearing hears Kerry slug will suffer from 'unmitigated noise pollution'Kerry greenway hearing hears Kerry slug will suffer from 'unmitigated noise pollution'

Court hears firms, including council housing scheme, were being forced to pay protection money Court hears firms, including council housing scheme, were being forced to pay protection money

Hospital have more than 550 patients awaiting bedsHospital have more than 550 patients awaiting beds

Gardaí investigate after reports of shots fired in LouthGardaí investigate after reports of shots fired in Louth


Lifestyle

As trees shed their leaves, gaps in screening cover become ever-more obvious, says Peter Dowdall.Cover all eventualities for gaps in screening cover

MOTHERHOOD has been lifechanging for actress Aoibhín Garrihy. “It has taught me to appreciate and enjoy the simple things in life and the meaningful moments,” says the 32-year-old Dubliner.Baby on board: Aoibhín Garrihy on being changed by motherhood

JULIE Smolyansky starts every day with a glass of kefir, but then she would as her parents were one of the first people to bring the fermented dairy drink from their native Ukraine to the US in 1986.Milking it: The many nutritional benefits of kefir

Art song occupies a hallowed place in classical music. The combination of poetry and music, singer and pianist striving to enhance the poet’s text is considered by many the pinnacle of musical endeavours.Breathing new life into Irish song

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »