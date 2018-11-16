West Cork gardaí find two cannabis grow houses and make two arrests

Gardaí have made two arrests after they found two cannabis grow houses in Cork.

They also seized €102,000 of cannabis over the past few weeks in an ongoing operation into the cultivation of drugs in West Cork.

Officers arrested a man in his late 30s and a woman in her late 20s yesterday.

On October 30, Gardaí were called to the scene of a house fire in Tullyland, Bandon, Co. Cork, and found a grow house containing €46,600 worth of cannabis plants and €8,400 worth of cannabis herb.

As part of the investigation, Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in Bandon searched three properties in the Ballinhassig area yesterday.

A second grow house was discovered at one of the properties which had around €47,000 worth of cannabis plants. Officers arrested the man and woman who are being held at Bandon and Clonakility Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

All of the drugs seized will be sent for analysis.

