'We have to protect our community': Organiser defends Dingle fishing protest

The organiser of a protest in Dingle has defended the move to block 40 French and Spanish fishermen from entering the town on Monday.
Robert Brosnan told Newstalk Breakfast that the blockade was organised because of concerns that fishing crews from France and Spain were not observing social distancing in the town last weekend.
“Crews from Spain and France were moving through the town not keeping social distance, causing fear in the community.”
Mr Brosnan said that the town has a sizeable elderly community with a number of nursing homes.
People in the town felt that they were not being listened to, he said.
When he heard that two French vessels were due in port at high tide on Monday he decided to take a stand. He and a group parked cars at the end of the pier, effectively blocking anyone from moving off the pier.
He said he was proud of the stand he and his colleagues had made. “We identified a danger and took a stand on behalf of the community.”
Mr Brosnan said he understood that the crews would want to walk around when they come into port, but they had not been observing social distancing measures and they came from two countries that were badly impacted by the Covid-19 virus.
“We have to protect our community.”