'We can effectively eradicate cervical and HPV cancers': Minister to launch HPV vaccine for boys

The HPV vaccine for boys is being launched by the Health Minister today.

From September, it will be available to those in first year in secondary school.

The vaccine has been available for girls aged 12 since 2010.

Simon Harris says it is part of the Government's strategy to eradicate cervical and other HPV cancers.

"Today, for the very first time, we are announcing that from September we will offer the HPV vaccine to all boys in first year in secondary school along with all girls," said Minister Harris.

"This is a crucial step if we want to effectively eradicate HPV cancers in Ireland and I would encourage all parents to visit immunisation.ie for information in relation to this vaccine."

"The HPV vaccine is a safe vaccine, it is a vaccine that has been tested internationally and nationally.

"It is a vaccine that saves lives, we actually have a vaccine now in our country that can help to prevent cancers.

"I would really encourage all parents to get their child vaccinated and we will effectively eradicate cervical and HPV cancers in our country within a generation."