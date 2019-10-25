Vote Gate: Ethics committee to hear complaints against Fianna Fáil TDs

Complaints about Fianna Fáil TDs who broke Dáil voting rules will be considered by a special ethics committee next week and legal advice sought about any sanctions the deputies may face.

The Committee on Members Interests will get also legal advice about whether complaints about the TDs - who voted in the Dáil on behalf of colleagues - are genuine and admissible.

However, those formal complaints to the ethics committee are then, if accepted, likely to be put to the Fianna Fáil TDs who will have a number of weeks to respond to the allegations.

The follow-up inquiry comes after it emerged TD Niall Collins voted six times for colleague TD Timmy Dooley who was not in the chamber. Both have apologised and said this was wrong. However, there are incomplete explanations around why the proxy vote took place.

In particular, other Dáil members want to know why Mr Collins stopped voting for Mr Dooley and whether there is more CCTV footage to explain inconsistencies around their explanations.

The Irish Examiner understands the ethics committee will meet next Wednesday to consider formal complaints levelled by Fine Gael TD Noel Rock as well as another unnamed member of the public.

Mr Rock told RTÉ last week that he believes this committee will have stronger powers to access CCTV footage of TDs movements throughout the Leinster House complex in order to test their explanations around being present for the votes in chambers or not.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl last week criticised the proxy votes, warning that a report into the controversy was “stark and unpalatable”.

Nonetheless, he also informed the house that any sanctions or decision against the TDs involved would likely come down to a Dail vote.

While Fianna Fáil TDs Mr Dooley, Mr Collins, Lisa Chambers and Barry Cowen all delivered apologies for the voting irregularities, Fine Gael say the public do not believe the excuses.

In the report last week, Mr Dooley denied asking his colleague to vote for him while Mr Collins denied being asked to cast votes.

Complaints by Mr Rock to the ethics committee specifically pertain to those two TDs. Others have argued the voting stories of the two “do not stand up.”

An Oireachtas source explained: “There is due process here. There will be legal advice about the complaints and whether they are frivolous or vexatious. Then they [the TDs] will get three weeks to respond.”