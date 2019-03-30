NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Vintners appeal against golf club plan

By Seán McCárthaigh

Reporter

Saturday, March 30, 2019 - 06:10 AM

A major planning row has erupted in a North Kerry village between several pub owners and a golf course over plans for an extension to its clubhouse. Members of Kerry Vintners Association in Ballyheigue have lodged an appeal against the decision of Kerry County Council to grant planning permission for a proposed extension to the clubhouse at Ballyheigue Castle Golf Club.

The objectors have alleged the clubhouse is being used for a variety of functions, contrary to planning permission, which is affecting their own businesses. They claim the golf club is advertising directly to the public with a poster offering facilities for up to 100 people for christenings, anniversaries, and parties.

Kerry Vintners Association also pointed out that the golf club, in its own planning submission, had stated that it was involved in “hosting members’ events, catering for visitors, tourists, and fundraising events”.

Pat Flahive, who runs Flahive’s pub on Main St, Ballyheigue, said it was already a condition in the original grant of planning permission for the clubhouse that it would not be used for any functions or dances or the performance of live music after 9pm. He said another condition stipulated that the clubhouse should be confined to uses directly associated with the golf club.

READ MORE

Senator called to retract comments on gay conversion therapy

The publicans criticised the council for failing to take enforcement action on the issue. The golf club was advised by planners that it would also require retention permission for its existing clubhouse after it was discovered that the front porch had been constructed differently to that allowed in the original plans.

Council officials also noted that an unauthorised storage building had been constructed to the rear of the clubhouse without planning permission.

The council ruled that the objectors could address their concerns by imposing a condition that the use of the extended clubhouse would be “confined to uses directly associated with the golf club”.

Ballyheigue Castle Golf Club said the extension was for its growing membership. A ruling in the case is expected by July 22.

More on this topic

Anger in Ballinskelligs as planning permission for Cable O'Leary's is overturned

Aldi plans to build new 'Project Fresh' store in Kerry

Kerry pays €41m to private landlords since 2014

Status yellow weather warning for Kerry to take effect tomorrow

More in this Section

Helmet 'probably would not have made a difference' to Cork cyclist killed, inquest hears

Charity urges government to clarify rent pressure zone legislation

Oireachtas Committee to notify FAI and John Delaney of areas to be covered in questioning over governance

Man faces jail for assaulting former work colleague's son in pizzeria


Lifestyle

Trend of the week: Midi dresses for the summer months

Review: John Grant, Cork Opera House

40 watercolours and drawings by the shortlived celebrated Cork artist Daniel Macdonald for sale

Scene and Heard: This week's entertainment news

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 17
    • 26
    • 31
    • 34
    • 43
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »