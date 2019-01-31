NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Vikings likely to have brought leprosy to Ireland, say academics

Thursday, January 31, 2019 - 12:00 AM
Sean O’Riordan

New research by academics points strongly to Viking settlers bringing leprosy to Ireland.

The findings came after five skeletal remains from graves in counties Dublin, Kildare and Antrim were examined by researchers who discovered a strain of leprosy which originated in Scandinavia.

The research project was carried out by academics from Queen’s University Belfast, the University of Surrey and the University of Southampton.

The results are being described as significant as little was known until now about leprosy in medieval Ireland.

Funded by the British Academy, the study focused on five cases of probable leprosy which were identified in human remains excavated from burials in Ireland.

Three of the individuals were buried in a cemetery in Dublin and the others in cemeteries in Kildare and Antrim.

Professor Eileen Murphy, from the School of Natural and Built Environment at Queen’s University Belfast, said as an island located at the far west of Europe, it has the potential to provide interesting insights about the historical origin of the disease.

“Ireland is of particular interest in the history of leprosy as it was never part of the Roman world, nor underwent any significant occupation by later Anglo-Saxon settlers.”

Genetic investigations, also known as genotyping, were carried out on the leprosy bacterium (M leprae) strains in two of the Dublin individuals.

The strains, which were dated from the early 10th century to to the 13th century, revealed that the individuals had been affected by two types of leprosy.

One had probable origins in Scandinavia (type 3), while the other first developed in the Middle East (type 2).

“As past leprosy strains evolved, the genetic fingerprint of an archaeological case of leprosy can tell us about the possible movements of that individual.

"The two strain types discovered are highly similar to those present in cases in medieval Scandinavia, increasing the likelihood that this is the origin,” said Professor Mike Taylor, bio-archaeological scientist at the University of Surrey.

READ MORE: Charmed by Lisbon: Direct flights from Cork to the Portuguese capital

The Dublin skeletons were also chemically examined to determine where the individuals had spent their early years.

None of the three individuals appear to have been local to Dublin and, while one may have been from what it is now Britain or from the north of Ireland, tests showed the other two grew up in Scandinavia.


KEYWORDS

VikingsIrelandLeprosy

Related Articles

Roscommon family hope life-changing US surgery will let little boy walk again

587 patients waiting on beds in hospitals

Officials are warning Americans not to kiss their pet hedgehogs

541 patients on trolleys in hospitals across the country

More in this Section

'We still have hope': Family of man missing in Malaysia since New Year's Day

Man not entitled to see records arising from 'unconfirmed' child abuse claims by wife, appeal court rules

House prices to rise by 4%; govt called on to introduce legal right to housing

Women ‘should not have to leave Northern Ireland for abortion’


Lifestyle

Charmed by Lisbon: Direct flights from Cork to the Portuguese capital

6 cold weather fitness hacks to keep you safe in the snow and ice

Here's how to cash in on your clutter

Meet Ireland's first certified 'de-cluttering' consultant, Cork woman Vera Keohane

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 30, 2019

    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 34
    • 38
    • 39
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »