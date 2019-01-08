Victim named as two Donegal men charged with murder by Australian police

Two Donegal men are facing murder charges in an Australian court in the coming hours after the man they allegedly assaulted in Australia last month died in hospital yesterday.

Christopher McLaughlin (24), and Nathan Kelly, (21), were arrested in Summer Hill, Sydney, on Saturday, December 29 last after emergency services found a 66-year-old man on the side of the road with critical injuries.

The Sydney Morning Herald named the victim as Paul Tavelardis, who was taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Camperdown where he passed away on Monday.

Murder accused Christopher McLaughlin and Nathan Kelly

The two Irish men were taken to Burwood Police Station shortly after the alleged assault, where they were charged with reckless grievous bodily harm in company and affray.

Their charges were upgraded to murder after Mr Tavelardis’ death.

It is understood that both Irishmen are from the Inishowen Peninsula and have only been in Australia for a few months.

The pair are due to appear in Burwood Local Court in the next number of hours to face charges of murder.

The New South Wales Police confirmed the arrests in a statement.

"About 12.30am on Saturday 29 December 2018, emergency services were called to the intersection of Grosvenor Crescent and Liverpool Road, Summer Hill, where they located a critically injured 66-year-old man on the side of the road,” the statement read.

“He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, before being taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in a critical condition,” it said.

The statement confirmed the victim died in hospital at about 8.30am on Monday.

“Two men – aged 21 and 24 – were arrested by detectives from Burwood Police Area Command at the time and charged with reckless grievous bodily harm in company and affray.

"The men, both Irish nationals, were charged with murder,” the police statement added.