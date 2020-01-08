News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Veteran TD Brendan Ryan to stand down from Labour ticket

Veteran TD Brendan Ryan to stand down from Labour ticket
By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Wednesday, January 08, 2020 - 08:36 PM

Additional reporting by Greg Murphy

Veteran Labour TD Brendan Ryan has decided to stand down from the party's General Election ticket in Dublin Fingal, to allow his parliamentary assistant Duncan Smith to stand in his place.

Mr Smith recently contested the by-election and finished in third place taking 16% of the vote.

Mr Ryan said: "The recent by-election presented an opportunity for the next generation to come through, and our candidate Cllr. Duncan Smith showed the strength of the Labour Party in Dublin Fingal.

"I am confident that we can hold our Labour seat in a General Election with a new candidate and because of that I believe the time is now right for the transition to the next generation."

Mr Ryan was one of just seven Labour TDs to hold his seat in the 2016 General Election but told his local organisation in Fingal on Wednesday evening of his decision to stand down.

In a statement issued by Mr Ryan thanked his constituents, colleagues, friends and family for their support.

He said: "“It has been a great privilege and honour for me to represent the people of Dublin Fingal in Dáil Éireann for nearly nine years now, and in Seanad Éireann from 2007 to 2011.

“It was a momentous period of time that saw great change and upheaval across the political spectrum and I am proud to have played my part in that as a Labour Party representative."

“I want to take this opportunity to thank my parliamentary colleagues for their friendship over the years, and as our Whip it was an honour to work with them.

“Finally, and most importantly, I want to thank my family for their dedication and support throughout my political career. They are the unseen and often unacknowledged supporters who shoulder the burden of a political career.”

Labour Party Leader Brendan Howlin TD thanked Brendan Ryan for his years of service to the people of Dublin Fingal.

He said: “While Brendan will continue to serve the people of Fingal up until a general election is called, I fully appreciate this was a difficult decision for him to reach.

“For over a decade, Brendan Ryan has been a stalwart of the Labour Parliamentary Party and I want to acknowledge his years of service in his constituency, work he will continue to carry out up until this Dáil is dissolved.

“In his position as Whip he has played a pivotal role in the ongoing work of rebuilding our Party, and locally he has set a fine example by bringing forward new candidates and electing a new generation of Councillors for our Party.

“I know he will be determined to ensure whoever our candidate is for Dublin Fingal will be elected to Dáil Éireann, and you couldn’t ask for a more determined advocate campaigning for you.“

READ MORE

United Ireland set back over RIC commemoration fall out, Taoiseach says

More on this topic

Angela Rayner to back Rebecca Long-Bailey as UK Labour leader, according to reportsAngela Rayner to back Rebecca Long-Bailey as UK Labour leader, according to reports

Left should 'join forces' before next election says Labour party chairman Jack O'Connor Left should 'join forces' before next election says Labour party chairman Jack O'Connor

Howlin: Minister must get involved in speed camera disputeHowlin: Minister must get involved in speed camera dispute

Jack O'Connor withdraws name from Labour ticket in WicklowJack O'Connor withdraws name from Labour ticket in Wicklow


TOPIC: Labour Party

More in this Section

Family 'very concerned' for man missing for nearly three weeksFamily 'very concerned' for man missing for nearly three weeks

Suspect in 'completely random' attempted abduction identified thanks to child's coat victim took from car bootSuspect in 'completely random' attempted abduction identified thanks to child's coat victim took from car boot

Health Minister apologises as INMO urges Govt to declare trolley crisis 'a major incident'Health Minister apologises as INMO urges Govt to declare trolley crisis 'a major incident'

Health Minister should focus on health crisis and not ‘exclusion zones’ - Students For Life Health Minister should focus on health crisis and not ‘exclusion zones’ - Students For Life


Lifestyle

The shortlist for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2019 was announced on Wednesday afternoon, with the eclectic list of nominees reflecting the rude health of music in this country at the moment.Shortlist for Irish Album of the Year 2019 announced

There is no definitive reason or direct link between the consumption of eggs and skin breakouts.Natural Health with Megan Sheppard: 'Every time I eat an omelette spots break out on my chin'

The model and nutritionist Rosemary Ferguson talks resolutions, and the benefits of plant-based eating.Rosemary Ferguson: ‘It’s always good to reset’ so why not think about plant-based eating

Fitness guru Joe Wicks talks to Liz Connor about why so many New Year diets fail – and how we can create a healthy new mindset in 2020 instead.Joe Wicks on why you shouldn’t try restrictive dieting this January

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 31
  • 42
  • 44
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »