Varadkar retains Dáil seat on fifth vote

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar celebrates after retaining his seat for Dublin West at Phibblestown Community Centre in Dublin as counting continues in the 2020 General Election. (Liam McBurney/PA Wire)
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Sunday, February 09, 2020 - 09:58 PM

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has been elected on the fifth count in Dublin West.

His election follows that of Sinn Fein's Paul Donnely, who took the top spot in the constituency and was elected earlier this evening on the first count.

Fine Gael tonight have ruled out a number of scenarios in forming a government or cooperating with parties in power.

While Mr Varadkar said his party would not work with Sinn Fein and would not be involved in any "forced marriage" with the party, Tanaiste Simon Coveney tonight has also closed the door on alternative options.

Mr Coveney said Fine Gael would not work in a confidence and supply agreement. Such a deal operated with Fianna Fail supporting the Fine Gael-led government for almost the last four years.

But Mr Coveney told RTE he had seen what had been done to Fianna Fail after working in this arrangement and that his party would not be part of such a process.

This now firmly puts pressure back on Fianna Fail to cobble together a government-if it gets the most seats-either with Sinn Fein or with other smaller parties.

Sinn Fein have said they are open to working with all parties.

