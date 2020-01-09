News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Varadkar and Martin meeting 'constructive' but concludes without resolution

Varadkar and Martin meeting 'constructive' but concludes without resolution
File image
By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Thursday, January 09, 2020 - 07:56 PM

The much-anticipated meeting between Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin has concluded without resolution.

The two leaders agreed to consider what was raised and to meet again next week.

However, senior party sources said that neither party was prepared for an immediate withdrawal for fear of undermining progress in the Northern talks.

In a terse joint statement, the parties said: “The two leaders had a constructive meeting. They discussed Dáil numbers and possible legislative proposals which could be passed in a further Dáil session. They agreed to consider matters further and to meet again next week.”

Mr Martin was spotted heading back toward his office in Leinster House shortly after 7pm along with his chef de cabinet, Deirdre Gillane, and both appeared to be in upbeat mood.

The two leaders and their chief advisors met in an office just off the ministerial corridor which links Leinster House and Government Buildings.

Earlier in the day, Mr Varadkar declined three opportunities to rule out dissolving the Dáil before its scheduled return next Wednesday.

The Taoiseach has summonsed his parliamentary party to a special meeting in Dublin on Friday.

READ MORE

Varadkar fails to rule out dissolving Dáil before scheduled return

More on this topic

Boyfriend and girlfriend to go head to head at the ballot box in next electionBoyfriend and girlfriend to go head to head at the ballot box in next election

FF add Cork Mayor to General Election ticket in south westFF add Cork Mayor to General Election ticket in south west

Opposition parties back calls for fresh electionOpposition parties back calls for fresh election

Varadkar fails to rule out dissolving Dáil before scheduled returnVaradkar fails to rule out dissolving Dáil before scheduled return


TOPIC: Election 2020

More in this Section

Ross anticipates 'fresh constructive dialogue' with new-look FAIRoss anticipates 'fresh constructive dialogue' with new-look FAI

Powersharing proposals outlined by Irish and UK governmentsPowersharing proposals outlined by Irish and UK governments

Veteran TD Brendan Ryan to stand down from Labour ticketVeteran TD Brendan Ryan to stand down from Labour ticket

Key dates in three years of efforts to resolve impasse at StormontKey dates in three years of efforts to resolve impasse at Stormont


Lifestyle

Breda Graham follows the journey of Team Hope’s two-millionth shoebox from the hands of one of our own to the hands of a little girl in Romania.From your hands to theirs - 2 million shoeboxes of hopes and dreams

Sorting out Cork people for ages ...Ask Audrey: I woke up this morning without feeling as rough as a pub on Blarney Street

The Currabinny Cooks show us how to introduce winter salads into our mealsCurrabinny Cooks: Winter salads to satisfy your lighter cold weather cravings

Jo Spain is at the vanguard of Ireland’s flourishing crime writing scene, one that is being led by women. As she publishes her eighth novel, and works on international TV scripts, the sky’s the limit for the prolific author, says Marjorie BrennanJo Spain reflects on a life in crime ahead of eighth novel

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 31
  • 42
  • 44
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »