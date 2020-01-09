Varadkar and Martin meeting 'constructive' but concludes without resolution

The much-anticipated meeting between Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin has concluded without resolution.

The two leaders agreed to consider what was raised and to meet again next week.

However, senior party sources said that neither party was prepared for an immediate withdrawal for fear of undermining progress in the Northern talks.

In a terse joint statement, the parties said: “The two leaders had a constructive meeting. They discussed Dáil numbers and possible legislative proposals which could be passed in a further Dáil session. They agreed to consider matters further and to meet again next week.”

Mr Martin was spotted heading back toward his office in Leinster House shortly after 7pm along with his chef de cabinet, Deirdre Gillane, and both appeared to be in upbeat mood.

The two leaders and their chief advisors met in an office just off the ministerial corridor which links Leinster House and Government Buildings.

Earlier in the day, Mr Varadkar declined three opportunities to rule out dissolving the Dáil before its scheduled return next Wednesday.

The Taoiseach has summonsed his parliamentary party to a special meeting in Dublin on Friday.