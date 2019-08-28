News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
US engineering firm to create 200 jobs as it unveils €4.5m investment in Cork office

By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, August 28, 2019 - 09:41 AM

US engineering firm Jacobs has announced plans to create 200 jobs nationwide over the next two years, ahead of the unveiling this morning of a €4.5m investment in its Cork office.

The company, which provides end-to-end solutions for infrastructure, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, semi-conductor, data centres and manufacturing clients, plans to fill the positions in Dublin, Cork and Belfast.

The new roles will be professional services positions across a range of specialities, project and construction management, design, commissioning, qualification and validation.

The announcement reflects the continued growth of the company in Ireland, as it marks 45 years since opening its office in Dublin in 1974 – its first operation outside of the US.

Today, Jacobs employs more than 1,100 people in Ireland, and it is one of the largest firms in the country, focusing primarily on project delivery for advanced facilities, environmental and infrastructure clients.

Jacobs has almost doubled its Irish footprint in the past five years due to its growth in construction management, commissioning and validation.

