Ursula von der Leyen as next European Commission president 'very good news for Ireland'

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - 07:58 AM

Frances Fitzgerald has said the election of Ursula von der Leyen as the next European Commission president is good news for Ireland.

The Dublin MEP said her support for the Brexit withdrawal agreement and understanding of the peace process must be welcomed.

Ms von der Leyen yesterday became the first women elected to the EU's top job, a position she will take up on November 1.

Ms Fitzgerald says she will be an ally to Ireland in the years ahead.

"It's very good news for Ireland. She [Ms von der Leyen] is very supportive," said Ms Fitzgerald.

"Everything she's had to say so far has been very positive. First of all, supporting the agreement of the withdrawal agreement.

"That she also if necessary, if there was a good reason, would give an extension.

"[She] understands perfectly the Good Friday Agreement, the importance of an all-island approach and maintaining peace."

Yesterday, Ms von der Leyen said that Brexit could be delayed again beyond October 31.

Speaking about the Brexit, she said: "We cannot talk about Europe without talking about our friends from the UK.

"For the very first time, in 2016 a member state decided to leave the EU.

"This is a serious decision, we regret it but we respect it.

"Since then, together with the current government of the UK, the EU has worked hard to organise the orderly departure of the UK."

Ms von der Leyen added that she stands ready "for a further extension of the withdrawal date should more time be required for a good reason."

