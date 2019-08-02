Update: Liffey Swim to go ahead despite significant increase in bacteria found

Latest: It has been confirmed that tomorrow's Liffey Swim will go ahead.

It follows concern over the result of water quality tests following a recent overflow into the river.

"I know we've had a few concerns over water quality but we put it back to the swimmers, we have advised people to go and look at the HSE link," said Leinster Open Sea's Brian Nolan.

"It's up to each individual swimmer but as soon as we put that link up, I'm after getting at least 150-200 texts of congratulations.

"It's a great decision and we're all looking forward to it."

You can find the HSE safety information here.

This year will mark the 100th Liffey Swim.

Liffey Swim in doubt after significant increase in bacteria found

Update 6pm: The HSE has been informed of a significant increase in bacteria found in the River Liffey in water samples taken between Glenaulin Park and East Link Toll Bridge on dates between July 31 and August 1 this year.

The Health Service Executive has warned that swimming and other water-based activates in this water may cause illness.

To reduce the risk of contracting illness people engaged in activities in the River Liffey should take the following precautions:

Avoid swimming or other water activities in the River Liffey if you are pregnant or have a weakened immune system.

Avoid swallowing or splashing water as much as possible.

Avoid swimming or other water activities with an open cut or wound – if you have one, make sure it is covered appropriately.

Wash your hands before handling food.

Shower after swimming or water-based activities.

People have been advised to seek medical advice if illness develops following swimming or water-based activities in the river.

It is unclear if tomorrow's Liffey Swim will go ahead after the water quality tests.

Dublin City Council has notified the HSE and event organisers have said it is hoped the river will be safe to swim in by tomorrow.

