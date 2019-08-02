News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Update: Liffey Swim to go ahead despite significant increase in bacteria found

Update: Liffey Swim to go ahead despite significant increase in bacteria found
Pictured are participants of the River Liffey Swim 2016.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, August 02, 2019 - 07:15 PM

Latest: It has been confirmed that tomorrow's Liffey Swim will go ahead.

It follows concern over the result of water quality tests following a recent overflow into the river.

"I know we've had a few concerns over water quality but we put it back to the swimmers, we have advised people to go and look at the HSE link," said Leinster Open Sea's Brian Nolan.

"It's up to each individual swimmer but as soon as we put that link up, I'm after getting at least 150-200 texts of congratulations.

"It's a great decision and we're all looking forward to it."

You can find the HSE safety information here.

This year will mark the 100th Liffey Swim.

Liffey Swim in doubt after significant increase in bacteria found

Update 6pm: The HSE has been informed of a significant increase in bacteria found in the River Liffey in water samples taken between Glenaulin Park and East Link Toll Bridge on dates between July 31 and August 1 this year.

The Health Service Executive has warned that swimming and other water-based activates in this water may cause illness.

To reduce the risk of contracting illness people engaged in activities in the River Liffey should take the following precautions:

  • Avoid swimming or other water activities in the River Liffey if you are pregnant or have a weakened immune system.
  • Avoid swallowing or splashing water as much as possible.
  • Avoid swimming or other water activities with an open cut or wound – if you have one, make sure it is covered appropriately.
  • Wash your hands before handling food.
  • Shower after swimming or water-based activities.

People have been advised to seek medical advice if illness develops following swimming or water-based activities in the river.

It is unclear if tomorrow's Liffey Swim will go ahead after the water quality tests.

Dublin City Council has notified the HSE and event organisers have said it is hoped the river will be safe to swim in by tomorrow.

This year's Liffey Swim will be the 100th to take place.

READ MORE

'Thundery downpours' expected over Bank Holiday weekend

More on this topic

Safeguarding water supplies: Plan to protect a vital resourceSafeguarding water supplies: Plan to protect a vital resource

Swimming ban lifted at all but one Dublin beachSwimming ban lifted at all but one Dublin beach

Three Cork water supplies removed from ‘risk list’Three Cork water supplies removed from ‘risk list’

Most Irish bathing waters rated excellent by EU standardsMost Irish bathing waters rated excellent by EU standards

River LiffeyBacteriaTOPIC: Water standards

More in this Section

Pressure mounts on Dept to reveal 37 creches on Tusla critical listPressure mounts on Dept to reveal 37 creches on Tusla critical list

Govt to announce health-led approach meaning health screening for drugs possessionGovt to announce health-led approach meaning health screening for drugs possession

GPs got nearly €549m to treat medical card patients last year, including three who got €900k eachGPs got nearly €549m to treat medical card patients last year, including three who got €900k each

Govt to put collection of TV licence fee out to tenderGovt to put collection of TV licence fee out to tender


Lifestyle

Cars have been packed up with pop-up tents, toilet roll and plenty of food and drink as thousands prepare to descend on festivals around the country over the Bank holiday weekend.Something for the weekend? Here are some the major events happening over the Bank Holiday

As the last patents on the erectile dysfunction drug run out, interest in finding new treatments has been renewed. David Cox reports.End of an era: The race to replace Viagra

We’re not sure what we want more: The bathing suits or the vacations.These are the best swimsuit styles celebs are wearing on holiday this year

When routine goes out of the window, this is how to keep fit with the small people in your life, says Claire Spreadbury.Watch: How to workout with the kids this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »