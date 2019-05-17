NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Update: Kilkenny man found safe and well

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 17, 2019 - 06:22 PM

Update 18 May, 7.30am: Robert Nealis has been located safe and well.

Kilkenny gardaí seek missing man in his 60s

17 May, 6.20pm: Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for help to find a 63-year-old man who has gone missing from his home in Kilkenny.

Robert Nealis went missing yesterday when he was last seen at the Dublin Road roundabout in Kilkenny at around 6pm.

He is described as being five feet six inches tall, weighing around 11 stone and he has brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a wine-coloured jumper, white shirt and navy tracksuit bottoms.

Any information or sightings should be given to Kilkenny Garda Station on 056-7775000 or via the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

READ MORE

Missing tourist found in West Cork after 'swift response' by Castletownbere RNLI

More on this topic

Missing tourist found in West Cork after 'swift response' by Castletownbere RNLI

Update: Missing Dublin man found safe and well

Gardaí concerned for safety of missing teen as they renew appeal for information

Gardaí appeal for information about missing woman

KEYWORDS

missing person

More in this Section

Ulster Unionists rules out no-deal Brexit

Four arrested over attempted theft of an ATM in Belfast

Knock Marriage Introductions service closes after 50 years

Sinn Féin will work with Johnson despite 'ignorant and belligerent' position on Ireland


Lifestyle

Review: Murder of Garcia Lorca gives backdrop to chilling tale

Harris returns 20 years later to magical characters of ‘Chocolat’

Lindsay Woods: 'We made the decision to separate the kids'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

    • 20
    • 21
    • 25
    • 28
    • 33
    • 39
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »