Update: Kilkenny man found safe and well

Update 18 May, 7.30am: Robert Nealis has been located safe and well.

Kilkenny gardaí seek missing man in his 60s

17 May, 6.20pm: Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for help to find a 63-year-old man who has gone missing from his home in Kilkenny.

Robert Nealis went missing yesterday when he was last seen at the Dublin Road roundabout in Kilkenny at around 6pm.

He is described as being five feet six inches tall, weighing around 11 stone and he has brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a wine-coloured jumper, white shirt and navy tracksuit bottoms.

Any information or sightings should be given to Kilkenny Garda Station on 056-7775000 or via the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.