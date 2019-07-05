Update: Girl, 2, found with injuries in Cork dies in hospital

Update: A two-year-old girl taken to hospital from an apartment in Cork city earlier today, has died.

Gardaí were alerted to a disturbance at an apartment on Boreenmanna Road this morning and found the toddler with serious injuries.

She was rushed to hospital but died later.

No arrests have been made and Gardaí will carry out a forensic examination as the continue their investigation.

A statement from Gardaí said: "Gardaí were called to an apartment on Boreenamanna Road, Cork City this morning at approximately 5.18am.

Gardaí outside the apartment block in Cork city this morning. Pic: Jim Coughlan

"The infant girl was removed with serious injuries to Cork University Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

"An Incident room has been established at Anglesea Street Garda Station. A technical examination of the apartment will be carried out this morning by Crime Scene Examiners from Cork City.

"The Office of the State Pathologist have been notified and a post mortem is being arranged. The results of a post mortem which will determine the course of the Garda investigation. No arrest have been made at this time."

Update: Gardaí are carrying out door-to-door enquiries this morning in relation to an incident at an apartment block in Cork city that has left a toddler critically ill.

It is understood the two-year-old girl suffered blunt force trauma to the head and body.

Gardaí were responding to a noise complaint at the Elderwood apartment complex on the Boreenmanna Road when they discovered the injured child.

Two adults were also at the scene.

No arrests have yet been made.

It’s understood the child’s mother does not live at the apartment complex.

The little girl is in a critical condition at Cork University Hospital.

Earlier: Girl, 2, critically ill after incident in Cork

A toddler has been taken to hospital with critical injuries after an incident at an apartment in Cork city.

The emergency services were called at around 5.30am to an apartment at Elderwood on the Boreenmanna Road.

The two-year-old girl was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries, where she is in a critical condition.

A Garda spokesman said: "Officers are continuing to investigate this matter and there is no further information at this time."

Gardaí have sealed off two apartments at the complex on the road and they will carry out a technical examination today.

It is understood the apartment involved is at the rear of the complex which is about 400 metres from Pairc Uí Rinn.