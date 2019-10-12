News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Update: Gardaí searching for missing 69-year-old Cork man recover his body

Update: Gardaí searching for missing 69-year-old Cork man recover his body
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, October 12, 2019 - 01:54 PM

Update: Gardaí searching for missing man Tadhg O'Riordan have recovered his body this morning.

The 69-year-old went missing on Wednesday, October 9, from Kanturk.

His body was recovered from the River Dalua where the Mallow Search and Rescue Water Unit helped in the operation.

Earlier: Gardaí seek public's help in locating missing 69-year-old Cork man

Gardaí in Kanturk are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 69-year-old man.

Tadgh O'Riordan has been missing from Greenane, Kanturk in Co Cork since Wednesday, October 9.

He is described as being 5'7" and of medium build with blue eyes.

Tadgh wears brown glasses with round frames and when last seen he was wearing a tan/brown jacket, navy/blue jumper with a white shirt, navy chino-type pants and black shoes.

He was also carrying a walking stick.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Kanturk garda station on 029 20680 or The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

READ MORE

Woman, 60s, questioned in relation to alleged assault on child at Cork creche

More on this topic

Gardaí ask public not to put themselves at risk in search for missing fishermanGardaí ask public not to put themselves at risk in search for missing fisherman

Gardaí seek help finding missing 17-year-oldGardaí seek help finding missing 17-year-old

'She’s in out of the cold. That’s all that matters now': Body of missing Cork woman recovered'She’s in out of the cold. That’s all that matters now': Body of missing Cork woman recovered

Gardaí in Dundrum appeal for help in locating missing 16-year-oldGardaí in Dundrum appeal for help in locating missing 16-year-old


TOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Man wanted over murder of two soldiers in the North appears in courtMan wanted over murder of two soldiers in the North appears in court

Winning €500k EuroMillions ticket sold in CorkWinning €500k EuroMillions ticket sold in Cork

'We're not 15' - Female trainee solicitor hits out at 'highly offensive' Whatsapp messages among law trainees'We're not 15' - Female trainee solicitor hits out at 'highly offensive' Whatsapp messages among law trainees

John Bercow outlines three possible outcomes for BrexitJohn Bercow outlines three possible outcomes for Brexit


Lifestyle

Fevers are something parents get used to, but it’s important to know the cause and what to do, says Dr Phil Kieran.Fever pitch: Dr Phil Kieran on what to do when your child has a temperature

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »