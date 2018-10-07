Home»Breaking News»ireland

Unite calls on governement to make public housing centrepiece of Budget 2019

Sunday, October 07, 2018 - 12:28 PM

Trade union Unite has called on the government to prioritise and make public housing a centrepiece of next week's Budget 2019.

The trade union issued a Pre-Budget Comment outlining its priorities for Budget 2019 today.

Brendan Ogle.

Unite’s Senior Officer in the Republic, Brendan Ogle, said that “the rainy day is already here for tens of thousands of people in housing need”.

“A public emergency requires a public solution, and Unite is calling for a nationwide mixed-income universal public housing system based on the cost rental model.

By contrast, the Government’s preferred market-led model of ‘social housing’ is aimed at benefitting the private rental sector rather than dealing with the emergency, with state subsidies to private landlords set to reach €1bn by 2021.

“Unite is very clear: social housing is about tinkering with a broken system. Public housing is about reforming and changing the system.

“Investment not only in housing but in other vital public services including health and early education is vital if we are to future-proof and Brexit-proof both our economy and society.

He said that Minister Donohoe proposes to stash €500m in "a rainy day fund despite the fact that the rainy day is already here for tens of thousands of people".

“Unite and the trade union movement will measure Budget 2019 on how it delivers for working people”, Mr Ogle concluded.

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Budget 2019UniteBrendan OgleSocial HousingPublic HousingGovernment

Related Articles

Upcoming Budget chance to get it right for people living with dementia, says FF

'This is not an election budget:' Taoiseach rejects label ahead of Tuesday

FF wants €200m to kickstart new housing scheme

€1bn windfall to help fund a host of budget giveaways

More in this Section

Postmortem due on man shot dead in Dublin

Ferry evacuated in Belfast amid fears of ‘device’ on board

Optimism increases that Brexit deal can be secured soon

Update: Limerick women who was missing found safe and well


Breaking Stories

Are these the most beautiful train journeys in the world?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 06, 2018

    • 7
    • 21
    • 22
    • 29
    • 31
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »