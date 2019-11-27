News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Union to carry out risk assessment before staff operate €800k Dáil printer

Union to carry out risk assessment before staff operate €800k Dáil printer
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - 04:47 PM

Unions are to undertake a risk assessment before staff can be given the go-ahead to operate the Dáil's new €800,000 printer.

Staff say the printer cannot be used until a health and safety audit has been carried out.

The Public Accounts Committee is to examine how more than €1m was spent on the machine.

It didn't fit into the building it was meant for and re-modelling of the room cost €236,000, including knocking walls to give the printer space to operate.

The clerk of the Dáil, Peter Finnegan, is preparing a report into the incident for the Public Accounts Committee.

The Union representing workers, SIPTU, said they are in talks on the additional demands and skills which are required to operate the machine.

It is understood the union is seeking additional payments.

In a statement they say they will not comment any further until the talks have concluded.

READ MORE

Farmers leave Dublin but may return if 'department digs their heels in'

SIPTU Sector Organiser, Jane Boushell, said: "There are also a number of ongoing health and safety risk assessments which are yet to be concluded in relation to the operation of the new equipment.

"While these discussions and assessments are ongoing our members and their representatives will not be commenting any further."


printerpoliticsDailOireactas

More in this Section

Medical expert tells FGM trial falling on toy would not cause level of damage seen in case of one-year-old girlMedical expert tells FGM trial falling on toy would not cause level of damage seen in case of one-year-old girl

Young criminals getting rich quick from sale of cocaine and developing 'Al Capone mindset'Young criminals getting rich quick from sale of cocaine and developing 'Al Capone mindset'

Minister denies Cabinet revolt over his speeding proposalsMinister denies Cabinet revolt over his speeding proposals

‘It’s so wrong’: survivors plead with committee to reconsider Records Bill‘It’s so wrong’: survivors plead with committee to reconsider Records Bill


Lifestyle

Des O’Sullivan sees what’s on offer at an auction in Sixmilebridge.Cinderella style carriage used to ferry Miss Ireland contestants up for auction

Fiann Ó Nualláin offers advice on preventing and treating a fungal infection that disrupts healthy growth.Root out this threat to your vegetable patch

In his latest book, Michael Rosen aims to encourage all of us to go on playing in whatever way we do, writes Helen O’Callaghan.Michael Rosen on why we should go on playing in whatever way we do

Pantos, big wheels, festivals — Ciara McDonnell rounds up the best events this December to keep you busy in the build up to ChristmasYour a-z guide to family festive fun this Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »