News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

UN official challenges Simon Coveney to identify factual errors in Public Services Card report

UN official challenges Simon Coveney to identify factual errors in Public Services Card report
The report said the disadvantaged have to jump through a number of hoops to prove their identity. File picture.
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 22, 2020 - 01:16 PM

A leading UN official has challenged the Tánaiste to outline factual errors he says are in a report on the Public Services Card.

The report from a Special Rappoteur stated the steps required to obtain the card can be a nightmare because of the bureaucracy involved.

It said the disadvantaged have to jump through a number of hoops to prove their identity, including providing documents which many find hard to access.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney labeled the findings a narrow and partial analysis of a complex issue.

But the UN Special Rapporteur, Philip Alston, says despite strong criticism, the government has not indicated what mistakes have been made.

"Where the Tánaiste says there are factual errors and misconceived assumptions, I would very much welcome either of those being identified but none has been," Mr Alston said.

READ MORE

UN human rights body attacks Public Services Card saying it amounts to 'discrimination'

More on this topic

UN human rights body attacks Public Services Card saying it amounts to 'discrimination'UN human rights body attacks Public Services Card saying it amounts to 'discrimination'

PSC data protection policy updated after Doherty loses seatPSC data protection policy updated after Doherty loses seat

Public Services Card appeal to be done by March, minister claimsPublic Services Card appeal to be done by March, minister claims

Cianan Brennan: Trying to make sense of the long and winding PSC sagaCianan Brennan: Trying to make sense of the long and winding PSC saga


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

TOPIC: Public services card

More in this Section

More than 9,000 who tested positive for Covid-19 have recoveredMore than 9,000 who tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered

Minister aiming to hold deferred Leaving Cert exams from July 29Minister aiming to hold deferred Leaving Cert exams from July 29

Average rent over €1,200 per monthAverage rent over €1,200 per month

Rural independents hold 'frank and blunt' meeting with two big partiesRural independents hold 'frank and blunt' meeting with two big parties


Lifestyle

The books are a varied range of historical fiction and immigrant stories.Why you should read the nominees for the Women’s Prize for Fiction

Even during lockdown we care about the planet…Earth Day 2020: Why eco consciousness is the key dating trend right now

COCOONED, self-isolating, looking for a treat, in this improving weather a chicken curry can be light and just right. Easy to make, there are plenty of recipes online and in cookbooks .Chicken tonight? Top 8 takeaway curries

Operation Transformation and Grow, Cook, Eat are among today's top picks.Wednesday's TV Highlights: Operation Transformation and Grow, Cook, Eat

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 9
  • 15
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »