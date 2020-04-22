UN official challenges Simon Coveney to identify factual errors in Public Services Card report

A leading UN official has challenged the Tánaiste to outline factual errors he says are in a report on the Public Services Card.

The report from a Special Rappoteur stated the steps required to obtain the card can be a nightmare because of the bureaucracy involved.

It said the disadvantaged have to jump through a number of hoops to prove their identity, including providing documents which many find hard to access.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney labeled the findings a narrow and partial analysis of a complex issue.

But the UN Special Rapporteur, Philip Alston, says despite strong criticism, the government has not indicated what mistakes have been made.

"Where the Tánaiste says there are factual errors and misconceived assumptions, I would very much welcome either of those being identified but none has been," Mr Alston said.