UL president calls for vaping ban on all college campuses

A university president says vaping should be banned on all college campuses.

Dr Des Fitzgerald, President of University of Limerick, wants the government to implement a ban due to newly discovered health risks associated with vaping.

UL is the only college in Ireland that has already stopped the use of e-cigarettes.

Dr Fizgerald says he also wants to end vaping at third level because the industry is specifically targeting young people.

"There's a lot of investment by big tobacco in the e-cigarette market and you would be worried that part of what arises from this is there will be a new generation of people who would be addicted to nicotine," said Dr Fitzgerald.

"And that in fact, that is what the industry wants."

Last week, US investigators said they will try to work out what oils are clogging up the lungs of people taken ill after vaping.

It came after various US media outlets reported the case of a 19-year-old boy who became poorly after vaping for two years.

Anthony Mayo, 19, of Erie, Pennsylvania, fell seriously ill last week, struggling to breathe, looking pale and feeling sick.

Doctors found his lungs had become severely congested with solidified oil, which medics told his parents was similar in consistency to cooking grease that hardens after it has been left to cool.

Earlier this month, New York became the first US state to ban the sale of flavoured e-cigarettes.

That was followed by Walmart it will stop selling electronic cigarettes at its US stores.

America’s largest retailer said that it will complete its exit from e-cigarettes after selling through its current inventory.

- additional reporting by Press Association