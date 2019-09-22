News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

UL president calls for vaping ban on all college campuses

UL president calls for vaping ban on all college campuses
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, September 22, 2019 - 05:11 PM

A university president says vaping should be banned on all college campuses.

Dr Des Fitzgerald, President of University of Limerick, wants the government to implement a ban due to newly discovered health risks associated with vaping.

UL is the only college in Ireland that has already stopped the use of e-cigarettes.

Dr Fizgerald says he also wants to end vaping at third level because the industry is specifically targeting young people.

"There's a lot of investment by big tobacco in the e-cigarette market and you would be worried that part of what arises from this is there will be a new generation of people who would be addicted to nicotine," said Dr Fitzgerald.

"And that in fact, that is what the industry wants."

Last week, US investigators said they will try to work out what oils are clogging up the lungs of people taken ill after vaping.

It came after various US media outlets reported the case of a 19-year-old boy who became poorly after vaping for two years.

Anthony Mayo, 19, of Erie, Pennsylvania, fell seriously ill last week, struggling to breathe, looking pale and feeling sick.

Doctors found his lungs had become severely congested with solidified oil, which medics told his parents was similar in consistency to cooking grease that hardens after it has been left to cool.

Earlier this month, New York became the first US state to ban the sale of flavoured e-cigarettes.

That was followed by Walmart it will stop selling electronic cigarettes at its US stores.

America’s largest retailer said that it will complete its exit from e-cigarettes after selling through its current inventory.

- additional reporting by Press Association

READ MORE

Man airlifted to hospital following two-car head-on collision in Clare

More on this topic

Walmart to stop selling e-cigarettes at its US storesWalmart to stop selling e-cigarettes at its US stores

US watchdog investigates e-cigarette seizure reportsUS watchdog investigates e-cigarette seizure reports

Teenagers’ use of e-cigarettes at epidemic levels – US health officialsTeenagers’ use of e-cigarettes at epidemic levels – US health officials

E-cigarettes law would ban 'vaping' in bars and restaurantsE-cigarettes law would ban 'vaping' in bars and restaurants


TOPIC: E Cigarettes

More in this Section

Fine Gael propose greater scrutiny for opposition's spending pledgesFine Gael propose greater scrutiny for opposition's spending pledges

Sinn Féin gains ground in opinion pollSinn Féin gains ground in opinion poll

Engagement ring stolen in break-in at pensioner’s homeEngagement ring stolen in break-in at pensioner’s home

Archbishop pays tribute to Seamus HegartyArchbishop pays tribute to Seamus Hegarty


Lifestyle

Brian Caliendo owns and runs Liber Bookshop on O’Connell St, Sligo, with his wife Ailbhe Finnegan.We Sell Books: ‘I can get it on Amazon, but I prefer to get it from ye’

Dylan Tighe’s overdubbing of a classic tale of depravity to give it an Irish context is one of the most interesting offerings at Dublin Theatre Festival, writes Alan O’Riordan.Classic 120 Days of Sodom redubbed for Irish context

Marian Duggan was in her 20s and could not imagine that her symptoms could be so serious, not even when a tennis-ball-size cyst was removed from her left ovary, says Helen O’Callaghan.'I thought I was too young to have cancer'

Yvonne Young, group assistant director of nursing, University of Limerick Hospitals Group and National Sepsis TeamWorking Life: Yvonne Young, group assistant director of nursing

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »