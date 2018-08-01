Home»Breaking News»ireland

UCC Study: High fibre foods ease stress effects

Wednesday, August 01, 2018 - 05:00 AM
By Evelyn Ring
Irish Examiner Reporter

Eating high-fibre foods may reduce the effects of stress on our gut and behaviour, it has emerged.

The study was conducted by scientists at APC Microbiome Ireland at University College Cork and Teagasc food Research Centre

Interest has been growing in recent years in the link between gut bacteria and stress-related disorders including anxiety, depression and irritable bowel syndrome. Bacteria in the gut produce short-chain fatty acids the main source of nutrition for cells in this part of the body. Foods such as grains, pulses, and vegetables contain high levels of fibres and will stimulate the production of these short-chain fatty acids.

The study, conducted by scientists at APC Microbiome Ireland at University College Cork and Teagasc food Research Centre, found there was decreased levels of stress and anxiety-like behaviour when short-chain fatty acids were produced.

Stress experienced over a long period can affect the bowel by making the barrier between inside the gut and the rest of the body less effective and leaky.

This means that undigested food particles, bacteria, and germs will pass through the leaky gut wall into the blood and cause persistent inflammation.

Treating with short-chain fatty acids can reverse this leakiness. Developing dietary treatments that target the bacteria will be important for treating stress-related disorders.

The study was published in The Journal of Physiology. It involved feeding mice the main short-chain fatty acids normally produced by gut bacteria and then subjecting them to stress.

Using behavioural tests, the mice were assessed for anxiety and depressive-like behaviour, stress-responsiveness, cognition, and sociability, as well as how easily material passes through the gut.

The exact mechanisms by which short-chain fatty acids facilitate their effect remains undetermined.

Senior research author John Cryan said they had been showing for some time that microbes in the gut were really important for brain health and stress.

We wanted to find out if there was any way that we could dig into the mechanisms,” said Prof Cryan.

Scientists have started testing short-chain fatty acids in humans to see if they can be delivered in different ways. A recent British study showed how they were getting to the brain.


KEYWORDS

FibreHealthy EatingUCC

Related Articles

FSAI highlights danger of serving undercooked minced beef burgers

Say I Do - Deliveroo announces new wedding catering service in Ireland

How to prevent wasps from ruining your picnic and what to do if you get stung

Pathogens attack plants like hackers, so my lab thinks about crop protection like cybersecurity

More in this Section

Two men arrested following loaded firearm seizure in Limerick

Government 'ideologically incapable' of addressing homelessness - Father Peter McVerry

Doctors choosing c-sections over fears they will be sued if something goes wrong with traditional birth - Study

Women caught up in cervical cancer scandal deserve apology from Taoiseach, says Donnelly


Today's Stories

Courts become a new battleground in the battle against global warming

Researcher sheds light on Ireland of 1300s

Site owner may be jailed over waste

Number of complaints received by Gsoc rises by 10%

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 28, 2018

    • 7
    • 23
    • 27
    • 28
    • 37
    • 44
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »