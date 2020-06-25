News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

UCC student rent rises still on the table

UCC student rent rises still on the table
By Jess Casey
Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 05:55 PM

UCC student rent rises still on the table
Students from University College Cork erected tents on the College Quad in protest at the Universities decision to increase rents for a third time in recent years.

Planned rent increases remain on the cards at University College Cork (UCC), with students continuing to ask the university to consider reversing its stance on the matter.

In February, students pitched tents on the UCC quad and vowed to stay put until the university backed down on the planned 3% hike in campus accommodation rates. 

They also called on the college to introduce a three-year rent freeze. 

The UCC student union (UCC SU) argued that the proposed 3% increase would be the third such yearly increase to be introduced by the university, and placed an unfair financial burden on students. 

The increase followed a hike of between 10-11.5% in 2019. 

The protest grew to 30 tents, with students remaining camped out until the two groups agreed to mediation talks at the beginning of March. Shortly afterward, UCC closed its campuses due to Covid-19. 

The incoming UCC SU is now waiting for an update from UCC management, UCC welfare officer Jamie Fraiser confirmed.

“Cork is a rent pressure zone which means that rent is supposed to be capped annually at 4%, but we have seen the rents for campus accommodation instead increase very quickly,” he said.

The UCC SU is expecting that many more students will be under financial strain this year due to the impact of Covid-19, he added. 

We would consider an increase to be a barrier to students entering further education because it does make it extremely difficult for students who are struggling financially.

“If increases are introduced, we will be taking a very strong stance against them in the UCC SU, just like our predecessors.”

UCC had not responded to inquiries put to it by the Irish Examiner. 

A spokesman for the university previously said the planned increases were due to major refurbishing work, the rise in security and maintenance costs, and to provide additional accommodation for students. 

All income generated by UCC campus accommodation is exclusively used by the company to meet such cost, he said. 

UCC has five accommodation complexes. 

It is in the process of building a new student development on the site of the former Crow's Nest bar in Victoria Cross, which will include an additional 255 student beds.

READ MORE

Young boy in critical condition following collision between bike and jeep

More on this topic

Cork probiotic firm acquired by Danish company in €80m dealCork probiotic firm acquired by Danish company in €80m deal

UCC Sport post-lockdown initiative attracts top-level worldwide supportUCC Sport post-lockdown initiative attracts top-level worldwide support

Cork residents protest at landlord's house over student partiesCork residents protest at landlord's house over student parties

Tomorrow's world: UCC medical and nursing students born in 2000 on why they chose their careerTomorrow's world: UCC medical and nursing students born in 2000 on why they chose their career

TOPIC: UCC

More in this Section

Lucky player scoops €40,838 in Lotto drawLucky player scoops €40,838 in Lotto draw

Coronavirus: Face masks set be compulsory on public transportCoronavirus: Face masks set be compulsory on public transport

Green party members raise concerns about complaints handling processGreen party members raise concerns about complaints handling process

Doctors fear prosecution for decisions made in 'good faith' during Covid-19 crisisDoctors fear prosecution for decisions made in 'good faith' during Covid-19 crisis


Lifestyle

The launch of Ireland’s National LGBTI+ Inclusion Strategy 2019-2021 showed the State's commitment to improving the lives of LGBTI+ people in Ireland.“A step on our journey towards accepting everyone”

Sorting out Cork people for agesAsk Audrey: Kerrymen would give you the eye even if you had a moustache

The latest travel news with Tom Breathnach.Staycation nation: Could Ardmore become the new Algarve?

Brazilian-born artist Silvio Severino enjoys living in Ireland, a society going in the right direction in its approach to diversity and inclusion. He talks to Ann O’DonoghuePride 2020: Celebrated artist says Ireland is on the right path towards a more inclusive society

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

  • 5
  • 6
  • 15
  • 32
  • 39
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »