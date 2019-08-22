News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

UCC stands against 'ignorant shameful hate' says president as lecturer receives threatening voicemail

UCC stands against 'ignorant shameful hate' says president as lecturer receives threatening voicemail
Amanullah De Sondy, Senior Lecturer In Contemporary Islam, UCC. Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 01:44 PM

The President of University College Cork (UCC) says the university stands against “ignorant shameful hate” after a respected Muslim lecturer received a sinister voicemail calling for his execution.

Dr Patrick O’Shea made his comment after Amanullah De Sondy, a UCC lecturer in contemporary Islam, confirmed that he has reported the threatening voicemail to gardaí.

Mr De Sondy said he was shaken after listening to the message in which the caller described him as a “scumbag” and “a terrorist” who “must stop lecturing the Irish on how they should live their life”. The most chilling aspect, he said, was that the caller said: “I hope you are executed”.

The lecturer received a similar message in 2017 but insists he will not be intimidated by the latest incident.

Dr O’Shea was among dozens of academics, civic and religious leaders who took to social media to express support and solidarity with Mr De Sondy. In a tweet, he said: "We all stand together with you, and against ignorant shameful hate. You are a courageous friend, and a wonderful scholar and educator. We are honoured to have you as a colleague.” 

He has also written a personal email to Mr De Sondy expressing his outrage at the message and expressing the full support of the university for him.

UCC deputy president, Prof John O’Halloran, described the voicemail threats as “disgusting and not acceptable”. He said: “Please feel the fullest and strongest support at UCC where diversity is celebrated."

Church of Ireland Bishop of Cork, Dr Paul Colton, said he was horrified to read about the abusive threats: “Since his arrival in Cork and UCC, he has been a positive force for good in our community, building bridges, creating opportunities for dialogue in our new and diverse Ireland. He warrants our support and encouragement."

Rev Daniel Nuzum, healthcare chaplain at Cork University Hospital, the Bon Secours Hospital and Marymount, and adjunct lecturer at UCC’s College of Medicine and Health, described Dr De Sondy as a courageous, generous and inspiring thinker as well as a leading light in UCC and “a good friend and support to those of us who are Christian”.

“That he received this intimidating voicemail is shameful and criminal,” he said.

Colm O’Gorman, executive director of Amnesty Ireland, also send a message of support: “I honestly believe that the best way to counter such hate is with love. Keep doing what you are doing, it’s great to see all the support and appreciation coming your way.”

Earlier this week, Mr De Sondy said he was concerned that Islamophobia isn't being condemned in Ireland and believes Islamophobic abuse and attacks are being fuelled by a “sophisticated network” of individuals whose rhetoric is being acted upon by a broader set of individuals.

He said he expressed his concerns in writing to local politicians but the only one who replied in writing was Tánaiste Simon Coveney with a “positive and hopeful message”.

“I believe in holding leadership to account for diversity and inclusion,” Mr De Sondy said.

READ MORE

'I hope you are executed': Chilling voicemail left for UCC lecturer

More on this topic

Frogs help Irish scientists make leap in reconstructing the appearance of extinct animalsFrogs help Irish scientists make leap in reconstructing the appearance of extinct animals

UCC ready to build on season of successUCC ready to build on season of success

Watson campus: Right call by UCC to distance themselves from scientistWatson campus: Right call by UCC to distance themselves from scientist

UCC removes name of nobel winner Dr James Watson from building over race commentsUCC removes name of nobel winner Dr James Watson from building over race comments

TOPIC: UCC

More in this Section

ATN organisers apologise for traffic issues at this year's festivalATN organisers apologise for traffic issues at this year's festival

1,800 more gardaí to be deployed to frontline duties by 20211,800 more gardaí to be deployed to frontline duties by 2021

Lucky Lotto player scoops €11.2m in Co WicklowLucky Lotto player scoops €11.2m in Co Wicklow

New report highlights extent of Irish habitat and species extinction crisisNew report highlights extent of Irish habitat and species extinction crisis


Lifestyle

RJ Keighery's sale offers an across-the-board selection, says Des O'Sullivan.Waterford event to offer antique hunters plenty of variety

Dave Grohl’s journey from the heartbreak of Nirvana and Kurt Cobain’s suicide to the stadium rock sunny uplands frequented by Foo Fighters is proof even the most anguishing stories can have happy endings.Foo Fighters impress in RDS show as Grohl's agonising story gets happy ending

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 22, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »