‘Uber-style scheme would put users at risk of murder’

Thursday, February 28, 2019 - 06:20 AM
By Joe Leogue

Irish Examiner Reporter

A body representing taxi drivers has suggested allowing an Uber-style transport regime here would put passengers at danger of assault, rape or even murder at the hands of unlicensed drivers.

The National Private Hire Taxi Association (NPHTA) told the Oireachtas transport committee that proposals to introduced app-based ride-sharing services “would be detrimental and dangerous to both rural communities as well as taxi drivers”.

“To allow Uber style, you will invite drivers who are so desperate they will break any or all rules for profit as is already reported is happening worldwide,” James Waldron of the NPHTA said.

“We read almost daily about confrontation assaults, rapes and even murders by so-called Uber drivers or what we would class as unregulated taxi services,” he said.

The committee was discussing ideas to improve rural transport, with the National Transport Authority proposing a pilot scheme that would award aid to hackney and community transport services that will operate in areas lacking taxi coverage in an effort to improve connectivity in rural areas.

However, a number of TDs complained that the ideas have come too late and that tighter drink driving laws have had a detrimental impact on the rural pub trade.

