Two Romanian men charged with more than 30 ATM skimming offences in court

Two Romanian men have been remanded in custody after they were charged in connection with an investigation into ATM skimming devices.

Daniel Munteanu, 30, with an address at Slane Road, Navan, Co. Meath was charged with 39 offences. He faced 30 counts of thefts of sums totalling appropriately €30,000 at various locations in 2018 and 2019.

These offences allegedly happened in Dublin as well as in counties Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Louth and Wicklow.

He also faced three charges for possession of false identity documents.

Mr Munteanu also had one charge under Section 29.3 of the Theft and Fraud Act for possessing ATM skimming paraphernalia at Slane Road, Navan.

Co-defendant Iulian Craciun, 49, who is of no fixed address faces a single charge for having ATM skimming paraphernalia at Slane Road, Navan.

The case follows an investigation by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

They were detained at Navan Garda station where they were charged today. The pair were then brought to appear before Judge David McHugh at a late sitting of Dublin District Court.

Detective Garda Stephen Kelly told the court Mr Munteanu “made no reply” when charged. Directions needed to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions, he said.

Mr Munteanu, who is unemployed and has no PPS number, did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody to appear via video-link at Trim District Court on March 14 next.

A statement of his means was handed in to court.

A ruling on whether he will qualify for legal aid was deferred until the next hearing after Garda Kelly objected. He referred to bank accounts with large sums of money in Romania.

Detective Garda Paulina Szramowska told Judge McHugh that Mr Craciun also made no reply when he was charged. His solicitor Maurice Regan said there was no application for bail and his client was also remanded in custody.

Det. Garda Paulina Szramowska and Det. Garda Stephen Kelly. Pic: IrishPhotoDesk.ie.

He is also to appear via video-link at Trim District Court on next Thursday.

A statement of his means was furnished to the court and Judge McHugh granted legal aid to Mr Craciun after noting there was no Garda objection.

The judge also made a direction for a Romanian interpreter to attend their next hearing.

The pair remained silent during the proceedings this evening and gave no indication of how they intend to plead.