Two people arrested after drugs worth €865,000 seized in Co Meath

Controlled drugs with an estimated street value of €865,000 have been seized by Gardaí in Co Meath.

During a search of a house at Tailteann Drive, Navan, Gardaí recovered herbal cannabis, ecstasy tablets, cocaine and diamorphine, as well as a large amount of suspected mixing agent and other drug-related paraphernalia.

The search was carried out last night by the Meath Divisional Drugs Unit, Navan Detective Unit and the Regional Armed Support Unit.

A garda spokesperson said the total estimated street value of the drugs seized is €690,000.

A man in his early fifties and a woman in her late thirties were arrested and taken to Kells Garda Station.

They are currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.