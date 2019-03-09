NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Two people arrested after drugs worth €865,000 seized in Co Meath

Saturday, March 09, 2019 - 12:54 PM
By Elaine Keogh

Controlled drugs with an estimated street value of €865,000 have been seized by Gardaí in Co Meath.

During a search of a house at Tailteann Drive, Navan, Gardaí recovered herbal cannabis, ecstasy tablets, cocaine and diamorphine, as well as a large amount of suspected mixing agent and other drug-related paraphernalia.

READ MORE: Man arrested in connection with car hijacking in Co Meath

The search was carried out last night by the Meath Divisional Drugs Unit, Navan Detective Unit and the Regional Armed Support Unit.

A garda spokesperson said the total estimated street value of the drugs seized is €690,000.

A man in his early fifties and a woman in her late thirties were arrested and taken to Kells Garda Station.

They are currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

