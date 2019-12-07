News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two men held after digger used in double ATM theft

Two men held after digger used in double ATM theft
By Press Association
Saturday, December 07, 2019 - 10:52 AM

Two men have been arrested after thieves used a digger to steal a double ATM from a supermarket in Antrim.

The men, aged 26 and 43, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal by detectives investigating the theft at the Tesco store.

The PSNI said they received a report of the incident just after 3am on Friday.

The machine was recovered a few miles away about half an hour later.

The 43-year-old man was interviewed and released on police bail pending further inquiries. The 26-year-old remains in police custody.

Paul Michael, who was mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey until May this year, told the PA news agency that the incident was “an attack on the whole community”.

He continued: “The location of (the) ATMs did not just service Tesco shoppers, but the residents of the whole town.

“A crime against the community.”

Mr Michael said the Tesco supermarket was open for business as usual.

Detective Chief Inspector McCubbin said: “Our investigation into this is ongoing and I continue to appeal to anyone who has any information that can assist us with our inquiries to contact detectives in Antrim.”

In a previous statement, Detective Inspector Richard Thornton appealed to owners of heavy plant machinery to secure the vehicles properly to prevent such incidents in the future, and asked the public to be aware of diggers on the roads in the evening or middle of the night.

In November, a man was charged over an attempted ATM theft that caused the collapse of a petrol station roof in Ballynahinch, Co Down.


ATMtheftrobberyPSNI

More in this Section

Restricting TDs and Senators from double-jobbing 'needs consideration', says TaoiseachRestricting TDs and Senators from double-jobbing 'needs consideration', says Taoiseach

SIPTU staff seek meeting with Minister over jobs after 'mistakes of others' at FAISIPTU staff seek meeting with Minister over jobs after 'mistakes of others' at FAI

Gardaí investigate after teenage motorcyclist dies in accidentGardaí investigate after teenage motorcyclist dies in accident

FAI’s debts could surpass €55mFAI’s debts could surpass €55m


Lifestyle

As we wait, eager and giddy, a collective shudder of agitated ardor ripples through the theatre, like a Late, Late Toyshow audience when they KNOW Ryan’s going to give them another €150 voucher. Suddenly, a voice booms from the stage. Everyone erupts, whooping and cheering. And that was just for the safety announcement.Everyman's outstanding Jack and the Beanstalk ticks all panto boxes

Every band needs a Bez. In fact, there’s a case to be made that every workplace in the country could do with the Happy Mondays’ vibes man. Somebody to jump up with a pair of maracas and shake up the energy when things begin to flag.Happy Mondays create cheery Tuesday in Cork gig

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »